WHO chief frets over virus, hopeful for '22





BERLIN -- The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that he's worried about the omicron and delta variants of covid-19 producing a "tsunami" of cases between them, but he's still hopeful that the world will put the worst of the pandemic behind it in 2022.

Two years after the coronavirus first emerged, top officials with the U.N. health agency cautioned that it's still too early to be reassured by initial data suggesting that omicron, the latest variant, leads to milder disease. First reported last month in southern Africa, it is already the dominant variant in the United States and parts of Europe.

And after 92 of the WHO's 194 member countries missed a target to vaccinate 40% of their populations by the end of this year, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged everyone to make a "new year's resolution" to get behind a campaign to vaccinate 70% of countries' populations by the beginning of July.

According to WHO's figures, the number of covid-19 cases recorded worldwide increased by 11% last week compared with the previous week, with nearly 4.99 million newly reported from Dec. 20-26.

New cases in Europe -- which accounted for more than half of the total -- were up 3% while those in the Americas rose 39%, and there was a 7% increase in Africa. The global gain followed a gradual increase since October.

"I'm highly concerned that omicron, being more transmissible [and] circulating at the same time as delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases," Tedros said at an online news conference. That, he said, will put "immense pressure on exhausted health workers and health systems on the brink of collapse."

WHO said in its weekly epidemiological report that the "overall risk" related to omicron "remains very high." It cited "consistent evidence" that it has a growth advantage over the delta variant.

It noted that a decline in case incidence has been seen in South Africa, and that early data from that country, the U.K. and Denmark suggest a reduced risk of hospitalization with omicron, but said more data is needed.

WHO's emergencies chief, Dr. Michael Ryan, underlined that note of caution. He said it will be important in coming weeks to "suppress transmission of both variants to the minimum that we can."













[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1230who/]





"We need to be careful about changing tactics and strategies immediately on the basis of what we're seeing" about omicron, Ryan said.

Tedros renewed long-standing warnings that "ending health inequity remains the key to ending the pandemic." He said missing the target of getting 40% of populations vaccinated this year "is not only a moral shame -- it cost lives and provided the virus with opportunities to circulate unchecked and mutate."

Countries largely missed the target because of limited supply to low-income nations for most of the year and then vaccines arriving close to their expiration dates, without things such as syringes, he said.

All the same, "I still remain optimistic that this can be the year we can not only end the acute stage of the pandemic, but we also chart a path to stronger health security," Tedros said.

ENGLAND PLANS

Boris Johnson's government said it has no plans to reduce the isolation period for people with covid-19, even as staff absences put growing pressure on the U.K. health service and supply chains.

The government lowered the quarantine requirement in England -- the U.K.'s other devolved administrations make their own health policy -- to seven days from 10 last week, but is facing calls to go further after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened its recommendation to five days.

The government wants to ensure that the recent change "is working as we believe it ought to," U.K. minister Chloe Smith told the BBC on Wednesday. There are no current plans to amend it, she said.

It's the latest example of the balancing act facing Johnson over covid-19. Under intense pressure from members of his ruling Conservative Party, his government announced that there would be no new curbs before the New Year to tackle the omicron variant even as cases break records almost daily.

Johnson was asked Wednesday why he has refrained from new restrictions even as Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland get tougher. He said the government "looked at the balance of risks," and he cited the impact of booster shots in preventing serious illness from omicron.

Now the battleground has shifted to isolation rules, with some Tory-leaning newspapers using their front pages to highlight the impact of quarantining staffs across the U.K. economy. Some business lobbies are also backing a reduction.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

It's a debate that hinges on emerging data on the severity of omicron. Evidence that the variant causes milder disease is fueling demands for remaining restrictions and rules to be eased.

A total of 9,546 people were in the hospital in England with covid-19 as of Tuesday, according to the latest official figures, the highest since March but far lower than the winter peak of 34,336 in January.

"We have got to go for as low an isolation period as is safe to do, because the disruption that is being caused at the moment is huge," Confederation of British Industry President Karan Bilimoria told Sky News on Wednesday.

But while staff absence is also a "huge issue" for the health service, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said any move to cut isolation times would need "clear evidence" that would not trigger a rise in infections.

"The hospitals are full of people who are very vulnerable and, for those people, even a relatively mild form of the virus can have serious consequences," he told BBC radio Wednesday. "So whilst anyone in the NHS would be delighted if people were able to come back to work earlier -- if they are safe -- we need to be absolutely sure that that is the case."

TEST OBSTACLES

In England and Northern Ireland on Wednesday, there were no PCR test appointments available to book online, and around midday, many people reported that none were available to order online through the British government's health services.

Leyla Hannbeck, the chief executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, a British organization representing community pharmacies, said the uptick in cases and a recent shift on government guidelines around testing has led to a surge in demand for rapid lateral-flow tests.

"We have people coming in every two to five minutes asking for lateral-flow testing," she said. "And we don't know when it's going to arrive back in stock, and it's completely out of our control."

In Spain -- which is reporting roughly 100,000 daily infections for the first time in the pandemic -- contact-tracing efforts are being overwhelmed, and people are lining up outside hospitals urgently seeking tests so they can be approved for medical leave. Although Spain is not seeing a sharp rise in people needing intensive care, Mario Fontan of the Spanish Epidemiology Society said concerns over infection are rising.

"A sensation of greater chaos has been created compared to the severity that the clinical picture requires," he told the Spanish news media.

Portugal had one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the world, reaching nearly every person eligible and driving down the toll wrought by the delta variant. But infections are climbing again, with the health minister, Marta Temido, warning that the number of infections could double every eight days, given the current trend of omicron cases.

Even in the Netherlands, which nearly two weeks ago reimposed a nationwide lockdown, omicron is spreading, causing more than 50% of infections in the past week, replacing delta as the dominant variant, according to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment.

"The faster spread of this omicron variant will lead to additional infections in the near future, which will also increase the number of hospital admissions," the institute said Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Dutch foreign ministry said all travelers from the United States -- which is also setting daily records of infection -- will have to quarantine for five days and have a negative coronavirus test to enter the country.

Since data on hospitalizations lags behind reports of infection, scientists caution that it is too soon to gauge the omicron wave's effect on health care systems.

In France, which set a record of 208,000 new daily cases Wednesday, the most recorded in any European country since the pandemic began, the health minister, Olivier Veran, said the increase was "dizzying."

AUSTRALIA OUTBREAK

Coronavirus cases surged Wednesday across Australia as an outbreak of the omicron variant exploded, prompting Prime Minister Scott Morrison to schedule an emergency national Cabinet meeting.

The surge has already overwhelmed testing stations, prompted new vaccine mandates and caused at least one state to cut back on elective surgeries.

New infections in Sydney and surrounding parts of New South Wales state skyrocketed to more than 11,000, up from 6,000 a day earlier. Victoria state also reported a record 3,700 cases, up by more than 1,000 from the previous record set Tuesday.

Morrison said the nation's leaders would meet ahead of schedule Thursday.

"As omicron continues to go forward we will see further pressures, but states and territories are working very closely on their plans to deal with those challenges," Morrison told reporters.

He said he hoped the meeting would help give a clearer definition on what constituted a close contact and which tests should be used in different circumstances as case numbers ballooned.

Other states also reported surging numbers, with more than 1,500 new infections in Queensland, 1,400 in South Australia, 138 in the Australian Capital Territory and 55 in Tasmania. Queensland health officials said about 80% of cases were the omicron variant.

Neighboring New Zealand also reported its first case of possible community exposure to omicron, when a returning traveler tested positive after leaving quarantine. However, health authorities said the traveler wasn't considered highly infectious, and there was no evidence yet of any community spread.

South Australia announced that it would place limits on elective surgery and mandate vaccine booster shots for frontline health care workers.

State Premier Steven Marshall said South Australia would no longer be conducting screening tests for interstate travel because it doesn't have the capacity.

"Omicron is moving too quickly," Marshall said, adding that resources needed to be focused on the "very imminent" increase in hospitalizations.

More than three-quarters of Australians are fully vaccinated, and just how deadly the latest outbreak will prove remains to be seen.

Australia has so far avoided the worst ravages of the pandemic, reporting a total of 2,200 virus deaths among its population of 26 million.

On Wednesday, New South Wales -- Australia's most populous state -- reported three new virus deaths and 625 hospitalizations, including 61 patients in intensive care. Victoria reported four new deaths and 397 hospitalizations, including 62 in intensive care.

Testing centers have been unable to keep up with a surge in demand.

Thousands of people across New South Wales have waited for hours this week to be tested. Some were travelers who were required to have negative PCR tests before arriving in Queensland.

But under pressure to ease that requirement, Queensland's premier said Wednesday that it will accept rapid antigen tests instead of PCR tests for travelers from interstate hot spots from Jan. 1.

The outbreak was also contributing to a shortage of blood donations and an urgent call for donors to step up.

Testing and quarantining requirements prompted by the outbreak, combined with the holiday season, were creating a "perfect storm" of cancellations, said Red Cross Lifeblood donor center network head Cath Stone.

"More than half of all appointments are not being attended, which means we need more donors to roll up their sleeves and take the place of those who can't donate," Stone said.

"This means that 24 hours a day, day and night, every second in our country, two French people are diagnosed positive," he said, according to Reuters.

Even though Germany reported a doubling of omicron cases over the past week, the country's health minister, Karl Lauterbach, said Wednesday that the true number of new coronavirus cases has been underreported. He said fewer people are testing over the holidays and that the actual incidence rate of infections is about two or three times higher.

Information for this article was contributed by Geir Moulson and staffers of The Associated Press; by Stuart Biggs of Bloomberg News; and by Marc Santora of The New York Times.





Ghadeer Mahar grimaces as she gets her covid-19 booster shot Wednesday at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland. (AP/PA/Andrew Milligan)









