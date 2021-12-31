A 2022 to-do

At the root of the ancient practice of making resolutions in the New Year is the idea that self-improvement is not only worthwhile, but also achievable through making commitments to change behaviors.

It's a happy coincidence that Benjamin Franklin's birthday falls in the first week of January (in the Julian calendar), because there's no greater Father of Resolutions than the author who perennially penned adages and admonitions in Poor Richard's Almanack for 25 years.

Surveys regularly show that the top resolutions typically align with Franklin's famous "healthy, wealthy and wise" quote--most involve living healthier or losing weight, career or financial goals, and an improved use of wisdom in pursuing happiness.

Besides being a natural inspiration for resolutions, Franklin also set a remarkable example by relating in his autobiography a method he conceived for undertaking "the bold and arduous project of arriving at moral perfection."

Originally devised in his early 20s, he didn't write about his list of 13 virtues until he was in his 79th year, and his memoirs on the matter weren't published until after his death in 1790.

Thus we enjoy the benefit of a retrospective view of Franklin's makeshift personal resolutions--not only does he tell us how and why he composed the list, but more importantly, he describes its results from his changed conduct.

For each virtue, he also added a short precept for practical context. The text is verbatim, in its early 18th century English, but with corrected spellings:

1. Temperance. Eat not to dullness; drink not to elevation.

2. Silence. Speak not but what may benefit others or yourself; avoid trifling conversation.

3. Order. Let all your things have their places; let each part of your business have its time.

4. Resolution. Resolve to perform what you ought; perform without fail what you resolve.

5. Frugality. Make no expense but to do good to others or yourself; i.e., waste nothing.

6. Industry. Lose no time; be always employed in something useful; cut off all unnecessary actions.

7. Sincerity. Use no hurtful deceit; think innocently and justly, and, if you speak, speak accordingly.

8. Justice. Wrong none by doing injuries, or omitting the benefits that are your duty.

9. Moderation. Avoid extremes; forbear resenting injuries so much as you think they deserve.

10. Cleanliness. Tolerate no uncleanliness in body, clothes, or habitation.

11. Tranquility. Be not disturbed at trifles, or at accidents common or unavoidable.

12. Chastity. Rarely use venery but for health or offspring, never to dullness, weakness, or the injury of your own or another's peace or reputation.

13. Humility. Imitate Jesus and Socrates.

It's a daunting list, which Franklin readily acknowledged. Knowing he would fail by "attempting the whole at once," he sought to master one at a time by giving "a week's strict attention to each of the virtues successively."

He made a book (he was a printer, after all) that allotted one page for each virtue, ruled with seven columns and 13 rows. On this grid, he could mark every fault he "found upon examination to have been committed respecting that virtue upon that day."

His goal was to guard most against the title virtue of each weekly sheet. If in the week for Temperance, for example, he could keep the "T" row clear of fault marks, he supposed his habit in that regard was strengthened enough to move to the next virtue.

Then he'd try to keep two rows clear of transgressions, and so on. He calculated he could go through a complete course in 13 weeks, and four courses in a year.

Franklin admittedly struggled with several virtues. Though he found himself "incorrigible with respect to Order," he became a better and happier man for trying so ambitiously.

Of Humility, he wrote that he couldn't boast of much success in the reality of that virtue, but "a good deal with regard to the appearance of it." By forbidding himself use of all words or expressions indicating a fixed opinion, such as "certainly," "undoubtedly," etc., and substituting language like "I conceive" or "I imagine," he soon "found the advantage of this change" in his manner.

His gentler delivery of opinions was contradicted less, his conversations went on more pleasantly, his modest form of opinion proposals were received more readily, and he more easily prevailed with others to join his way of thinking, he wrote.

You don't have to study Franklin's virtues very deeply to quickly realize that if we all whittled away at them just a little, the resulting societal change would be dramatic. And in this digital age, there are a number of apps that let you employ Franklin's daily virtue grid on any personal electronic device.

If you make only one resolution for 2022, download one of those apps (or make your own grid on a spreadsheet) and try following the path and practice of one of the greatest American achievers who ever lived.

Changing habits--even in small increments--changes lives, courses and futures.

And though you'll fall short of moral perfection (as Franklin himself did), you, your circle and your city, state and country will all be better for the attempt.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.