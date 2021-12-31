Airlines seek recipe for zero emissions

Earlier this month, a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Washington made a bit of aviation history, completing a 600-mile trip that the airline hopes will prove the first leg of a journey to a greener future.

In a first, one of the two engines on the 737 Max 8 was powered exclusively by fuel made from used cooking oil and rendered waste fat from beef, pork and chicken. Refined at a Southern California plant, the fuel produces about 80% less emissions than conventional jet fuel, according to the carrier. Biofuel had been mixed with conventional fuel in the past, but United Airlines said it had never been used by itself in the engine of a commercial flight.

The Chicago carrier made the flight to showcase progress it has made toward its goal of eliminating greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. It's a goal shared by the International Air Transport Association, the trade group representing the world's airlines.

But reaching the lofty goal of completely eliminating aviation emissions -- responsible for 3% to 4% of the world's carbon emissions -- won't be easy. It will take huge government investments in the form of tax breaks or grants and ground-breaking technological advances, such as the development of hybrid or all-electric jet planes, aviation experts and academics say.

In the meantime, airlines that want to use more low-emission sustainable aviation fuel will have to pay up to four times as much for it as they pay for conventional fuel, which could mean higher airfares for everyone.

"It's not clear how we are going to get there," said Jan Brueckner, a professor and chair of the economics department at UC Irvine's Institute of Transportation Studies. "Maybe by 2050, it's possible if a bunch of things come together."

Not all airline executives are convinced aviation emissions can be eliminated by 2050.

"I think we are making a lot of promises we can't keep," Alex Wilcox, chief executive and co-founder of JSX, an independent airline in Dallas, said during a panel discussion on sustainability at a recent airline trade show in Long Beach.

Airlines say the effort -- even if the goal can't be reached -- makes good business sense.

"There are people who want to fly with an airline that reflects their beliefs and values," said United spokesperson Maddie King. "There are customers out there who are very interested in making their own lifestyle sustainable."

Some may be driven by so-called flight shame, the guilt that environmentally minded travelers have about the carbon footprint of their plane trips. It is a sentiment that is gaining popularity, thanks in part to the efforts of Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

Another motivation for the airlines is the fear that governments will begin to mandate emissions reductions through the use of fines or taxes. It has already begun in Europe, where the European Union has proposed an environmental plan that, among other changes, would revamp the bloc's emissions trading program and introduce taxes on shipping and aviation fuels for the first time.

A survey by a United Nations initiative of 1,200 chief executives from around the world found that 72% believe sustainability is an immediate priority.

The term "net zero" is somewhat misleading. IATA makes clear in its literature that using sustainable aviation fuel would achieve only about 65% of the goal, with an additional 13% coming from the use of new technology to make planes lighter, more fuel efficient and aerodynamic. Over the last few years, many airlines have added "winglets" -- vertical extensions of the wingtips on planes -- to improve fuel efficiency by about 5%.

Of the remaining emissions reductions, the lion's share, about 19%, would have to come from what are known as "offsets" or "carbon capture" technology. In other words, the airlines would have to offset some aviation emissions by paying a third party to plant forests or preserve wetlands or by investing in the nascent technology that captures carbon by collecting it before it is released from such operations as coal-fired power plants, chemical plants or biomass power plants and storing it underground. United Airlines says it hopes to reach its goal without offsets.

Scientists and some environmentalists are cautious about how effective offsets are at achieving their aims.

To complete the transition, airlines will eventually need to abandon combustion engines and turn to alternative technology, such as hybrid or all-electric aircraft, according to experts. IATA envisions making the switch to such technology sometime in the 2030s.

Still, experts say batteries must become substantially lighter and more powerful before they can provide the propulsion for commercial planes. In the short term, an electric plane might be feasible for short flights, those of less than 200 miles, but developing batteries that can power a transcontinental or transatlantic flight could be decades away, they say.

"The path between where we are now and there requires substantial innovation," said Gene Gebolys, chief executive of World Energy, a Boston biofuel energy company.