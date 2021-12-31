Arkansas Postcard Past





Little Rock, 1908: "There are lots of fine old trees in Little — I should say the Rock." The home on the left with the columns was moved a block from its original location and has recently been restored for apartments. It was built by Mathias Cohn, a prominent German Jewish immigrant who practiced law in the late 1800s, served on the University of Arkansas board of trustees and helped bring electric lights to Little Rock. He died in 1901 at age 77.

