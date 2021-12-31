Sections
Arkansas reports 3,957 new covid cases Friday, the third-straight day of increases greater than 3,000

by Lara Farrar | Today at 2:48 p.m.
Madison Reynolds, a medical assistant for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, administers a covid-19 test at UAMS' drive-thru triage screening area, located at the corner of Shuffield Drive and Jack Stephens Drive in Little Rock, in this March 24, 2021, file photo. The screenings were offered to those with symptoms of the coronavirus, or those who had been exposed to someone with the coronavirus. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

After seeing its highest daily increase in new cases of the covid-19, new daily positives cooled slightly in Arkansas to 3,957 new positives Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported.

Thursday’s record high was 4,978.

“Covid cases continue to rise across the state,” Gov Asa Hutchinson said with the release of Friday’s numbers in a tweet. “Take the necessary cautions to protect yourself as we celebrate New Year’s Eve tonight.”

Active cases increased by 3,090 to 21,734 Friday, the state Health Department said.

