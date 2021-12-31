Arkansas reports 3,957 new covid cases Friday, the third-straight day of increases greater than 3,000

After seeing its highest daily increase in new cases of the covid-19, new daily positives cooled slightly in Arkansas to 3,957 new positives Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported.

Thursday’s record high was 4,978.

“Covid cases continue to rise across the state,” Gov Asa Hutchinson said with the release of Friday’s numbers in a tweet. “Take the necessary cautions to protect yourself as we celebrate New Year’s Eve tonight.”

Active cases increased by 3,090 to 21,734 Friday, the state Health Department said.