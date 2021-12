Arkansas vs. Penn State in Outback Bowl: How to watch and listen, betting line, forecast, team comparisons

WHEN Saturday, 11 a.m. Central

WHERE Raymond James Stadium (65,890), Tampa, Fla.

SURFACE Natural grass

RECORDS Arkansas 8-4; Penn State 7-5

STREAK Arkansas won 1; Penn State lost 1

COACHES Arkansas: Sam Pittman — 11-11 in second season at Arkansas and overall in Division I; Penn State: James Franklin — 67-33 in eighth season at Penn State and 91-48 in 11th season overall.

SERIES First meeting

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates, via the Arkansas Razorbacks Gameday app, via the TuneIn app or on ArkansasRazorbacks.com. Blackouts may apply. The Arkansas radio broadcast will be carried on XM Ch. 191.

TELEVISION The game will be televised on ESPN2 and can be be accessed via WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app (carrier login required).

ANNOUNCERS Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst) and Stormy Buonantony (sideline)

WEATHER According to the National Weather Service, Saturday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees in Tampa.

BETTING LINE Arkansas is a 2 1/2-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider.

NOTABLE Arkansas will play without its leading receiver Treylon Burks and sack leader Tre Williams….Penn State will play without at least six starters, including All-America safety Jaquan Brisker, All-America defensive end Arnold Ebeketie, All-Big Ten receiver Jahan Dotson and All-Big Ten linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks….Arkansas is playing in a Florida-based bowl game for the first time since the 2006 season….The SEC enters New Year’s Day 1-5 in non-playoff bowl games….Arkansas could post its first nine-win season since 2011….The Razorbacks are 0-4 all-time vs. Big Ten teams in bowl games.

TEAM COMPARISON

Points Per Game: Arkansas 31.5; Penn State 26.2

Points Per Game Allowed: Arkansas 24.0; Penn State 16.8

Total Offense: Arkansas 440.9; Penn State 382.0

Total Defense: Arkansas 371.4; Penn State 344.3

Time of Possession: Arkansas 28:21; Penn State 28:18

Third-Down Conversions: Arkansas 37.5%; Penn State 38.3%

Opp. Third-Down Conversions: Arkansas 32.9%; Penn State 36.4%

Turnover Margin (Season): Arkansas +5; Penn State +6

Penalties-Yards (Per Game): Arkansas 8.2-65.4; Penn State 5.6-49.1