ASC offering concert, auditions, pottery workshop in community

Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will present Sound of the Pride concert, a unique pottery workshop and hold auditions for a production about Robin Hood, among other upcoming events.

Second Saturday Family FunDay: Basket Weaving -- Jan. 8

January events begin with the Second Saturday Family FunDay, from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 8, where participants can weave pliable materials into colorful trinket baskets. This event is free, according to a news release.

ASC's Second Saturday Family FunDay program offers monthly hands-on arts and science activities. The event is led by visiting artists, art educators and ASC staff. Family FunDay is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation.

ART WORKS Presents: Sound of the Pride -- Jan. 14

ASC will host ART WORKS Presents: Sound of the Pride, featuring students from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. The concert program will be in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS, 627 S. Main St. It is open to ages 16 and older. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers.

Students from the UAPB Studio will perform a "tiny desk"-style concert as part of their fundraiser series with instructor Damon Tolbert as host. The campaign benefits UAPB's Sound Recording and Technology Department.

Community members are invited to sing and show off their own vocal skills in an open-mic setting. ASC will raffle door prizes including art by glassmith James Hayes and a CD featuring work by Tolbert. This event is sponsored by M.K. Distributors.

Pinch Pot Pottery Workshop with instructor Troy DeBill -- Jan. 15

Patrons can learn the basics of working with low-fire earthenware (terra cotta) clay and glazes with instructor Troy DeBill, a fine arts teacher and EAST Initiative facilitator for White Hall Middle School. She will host the workshop from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

Participants will learn pinch pot techniques to create unique vessels. The workshop is for ages 13 and older. No experience is necessary.

DeBill graduated from the State University of New York at Potsdam in 2004 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in art education, with a concentration in ceramics.

The cost is $55 for ASC members, $65 for nonmembers, and $40 for ASC Flex Pay. For more information, contact ASC Programs Coordinator Rhodes Daigle at rdaigle@asc701.org or call 870-395-7059. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes.

Auditions: "The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood"-- Jan. 15-16

ASC will host auditions for "The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood" on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 15-16, at the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC. Auditions are by appointment only. ASC invites community members ages 10 and older to sign up. For more information and to register for auditions, visit asc701.org/auditions.

Performance dates are scheduled for Friday through Sunday, March 11-13. Script selections will be available during the audition. To request a selection earlier, contact Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org.

"This frantically funny, Monty Python-esque retelling of the classic 'Robin Hood' tale, written by Mary Lynn Dobson, is a jaunt through Sherwood Forest you won't soon forget," according to a news release.

Winter CrEATe Lab 2022 -- Saturdays, Jan. 22, 29; Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26; March 5, 12

ASC brings its largest CrEATe Lab nutritious cooking series to the community with eight new sessions. Students ages 10-17 will learn with Faith Anaya, owner of Little Rock cooking school Kids Cook! Class runs from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 22 and 29; Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26; and March 5 and 12.

The cost is $35 for all eight sessions.

CrEATe Lab includes hands-on cooking, gardening and shopping. Participants will learn how to properly prepare nutritious affordable meals; wash, peel, chop and slice various food items; and read and understand nutrition labels.

For more information, contact ASC Education Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375. To register visit, asc701.org/create-lab. This event is sponsored by the Arkansas Out of School Network.

Details: asc701.org.