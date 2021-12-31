Assistance available for jobs lost due to storms

People unemployed as a result of the storms and tornadoes that swept through northeast Arkansas earlier this month may be eligible for unemployment assistance, according to state Division of Workforce Services Director Charisse Childers.

The Biden administration has declared Arkansas a federal disaster area after the Dec. 10-11 storms, securing funding and other support for those affected.

According to a Division of Workforce Services release issued Thursday, people who temporarily lost jobs due to the disaster and don't qualify for regular unemployment benefits, such as those who are self-employed, may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance. The benefits last up to 28 weeks.

The first possible week of compensation was the week ending Dec. 18, while the last possible week of compensation is the week ending June 25, the release states.

Claims must be filed from Jan. 3 through Feb. 2 at division offices from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The offices are located at:

• Craighead and Poinsett counties: 2311 E. Nettleton Ave., Jonesboro (870) 935-5594

• Jackson and Woodruff counties: 7648 Victory Blvd., Suite B, Newport (870) 523-3641

• Mississippi County: 2825 S. Division St. (870) 762-2035

The storms left two people dead and destroyed or damaged more than 250 homes across that region of the state. Hundreds of individuals and families were displaced, assessments from the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management indicated.

Hutchinson said 10 tornadoes were confirmed in Arkansas, including an EF4 that began in Arkansas and an EF3 in northern Mississippi County that led to the bulk of that weekend's damage. The two fatalities were in Monette and Leachville.