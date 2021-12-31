Be prepared for the upcoming cold weather!

Record high temperatures at Christmas, air conditioners running on and off all week, and now a nosedive of temperatures is predicted starting late Saturday and continuing through Monday! Talk about a rollercoaster ride. The question on many gardeners' minds now is what to do with all the plants that are growing and blooming in their yards and gardens.

The mild temperature has a lot of plants confused. While this is the time of year for sasanqua camellias to bloom, we usually don't see roses, butterfly bush and loropetalum in full bloom now. We still have some summer annuals and tropical plants growing and blooming, and some gardeners still have tomatoes and peppers that made it through our last light freezes. Some summer plants that started to go dormant and didn't get completely killed, have actually started growing again and putting on new leaves and flowers. Fall and winter vegetables have taken advantage of the mild conditions and are almost ready for harvest. Many spring blooming bulbs have put on a considerable amount of growth. What will take cold temperatures and what won't?

Pay attention to the weather in your area. If you look at the weather forecast today, the temperatures in central Arkansas are going to start dropping after midnight Saturday, (so early Sunday). Right now, the low is only predicted to be 28, but the high on Sunday is only 36! The northern tier is supposed to get colder. Fayetteville is showing a high Saturday of 51 and a low of 11! Quite a difference in a 24 hour period, and a huge difference from the balmy conditions all week. It looks like skies will be overcast, and the day windy--both good scenarios for plants.

Fast forward to early morning Monday, and temperatures can get as low as 21 in central Arkansas and , with clear skies. That can be a problem for even hardy winter vegetables. You cannot save everything, so decide what is important. Wait for the rain to stop Saturday afternoon, before covering.

Summer annuals shouldn't be around anymore, so forget about those. If you actually have broccoli, cauliflower or cabbage formed, the plants will be less hardy than just green plants. Invert a cardboard box or large flower pot over them. Camellias with open blooms will probably be toast Monday morning, so cut a small bouquet to enjoy indoors--same with roses. Many large loropetalums are in full bloom, those blooms won't make it either. Hopefully there will be more flower buds later. If you have perennials that have started growing, add some extra mulch around them. Leave the foliage alone--don't cut it, and avoid contact with it when they are frozen.

The saving grace is we will have plenty of water, but the bad news is how warm it has been leading up to this. It looks like Tuesday and Wednesday will be better, but there is a 22 low on Thursday, so pay attention to the weather. Unfortunately, there isn't much you can do. Weather is always a factor for gardeners and farmers. Happy New Year!!