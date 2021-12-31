Benton County justice of the peace map moves to next step

Web watch

Visit https://vote.bentoncountyar.gov/redistricting/ for more information on Benton County justice of the peace maps.

Washington County’s proposed map for redrawn justice of the peace districts may be viewed at https://washingtoncountyar.gov under Election Commission under the Government tab.

ROGERS -- Benton County justices of the peace are done adopting their new district map. Now it's time to see if it can survive any legal challenges.

The Benton County Election Commission must file its report -- which includes the new map and legal description -- with the county clerk by Tuesday. The report sets new district boundaries and the number of residents within each based on the 2020 census, according to information from Jeff Hawkins, Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission director.

The Regional Planning group has been drafting possible district maps for Benton and Washington counties since the census numbers were released earlier this year. Election districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect population changes detailed in the federal census. The goal is to equalize population among the districts.

The county clerk has 15 days to publish the boundaries and their populations in a local newspaper after the report has been filed. Any challenge in circuit court would have to occur within 30 days following the newspaper publication. Then, the clerk must file a certified copy of the report with the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office within seven days after the suit filing period, according to information from Hawkins.

Benton County Clerk Betsy Harrell said Thursday the map and legal description is set to run in the Sunday edition of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

In Washington County, election officials agreed Dec. 9 on a map showing the new district boundaries for justices of the peace in that county.

Jennifer Price, election director for Washington County, said the map showing the new boundaries and the legal descriptions of the districts were published in the newspaper Dec. 19. Washington County officials looked at more than nine maps.

Washington County's population after the 2020 census is 245,871, up from 203,065 after the 2010 census, according to information from Price. The target population for each of the 15 districts is 15,572.

The population of the districts currently ranges from a high of 20,019 in District 10 in Farmington and south Fayetteville, to a low of 13,800 in District 14 in the southern part of the county.

The three-person Benton County Election Commission signed the map's legal description Tuesday. Chairman Russ Anzalone and members Robbyn Tumey and Harlan Stee make up the commission.

The Election Commission voted unanimously for map No. 4 at a meeting Dec. 20. Four maps were up for consideration.

Benton County went from a population of 221,339 in 2010 to 284,333 in 2020, according to information from Hawkins.

The ideal population for a Quorum Court district went from 14,089 residents to 18,956. The 2020 census showed district populations ranging from 14,867 in District No. 1 in the eastern part of the county, to 32,812 in District No. 9, necessitating redistricting.

All 15 of the justice of the peace districts grew from 2010 to 2020, but none more so than District 9, which went from 14,923 residents to 32,812. Redistricting shows District 9 in Bentonville, now with 18,462 residents.

The cores of existing districts were retained as much as possible in all Benton County maps, Hawkins said. The geography of all the districts will change to achieve similar populations, he said.