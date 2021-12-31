Biden, Putin talk, exchange warnings





WILMINGTON, Del. -- Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin spoke frankly for nearly an hour late Thursday amid growing concern over Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine, a situation that has deepened as the Kremlin has stiffened its insistence on border security guarantees and test-fired hypersonic missiles to underscore its demands.

Biden reaffirmed the U.S. threat of new sanctions against Russia in case of an escalation or invasion, to which Putin responded with a warning that such a U.S. move could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations.

The call, which took place at Putin's request and lasted 50 minutes, came as the Kremlin ratchets up pressure for a new European security deal.

White House officials offered a muted post-call readout, suggesting that the leaders agreed that there are areas where the two sides can make meaningful progress but also have differences that might be impossible to resolve.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden "urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine" and "made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine."

The United States and Russia are to hold bilateral talks in Geneva on Jan. 9-10, a senior Biden administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomatic matters, told reporters after the call Thursday. Those will be followed by talks at the NATO-Russia Council on Jan. 12 and negotiations at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which includes Ukraine, on Jan. 13, the official added.

During Thursday's call, Putin told Biden that Russia wants security guarantees and stressed that "the main thing we need is a result" from the coming talks, said Putin's foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov.

"The U.S. president, in principle, agreed with this point of view and reacted quite logically and quite seriously," Ushakov said. Biden told Putin that Russia and the United States "could and should play a key role in efforts to ensure peace and security both in Europe and elsewhere in the world," he said.

"It is important that the American side demonstrated a desire to understand the logic and essence of Russian concerns," Ushakov added, describing the call as constructive and noting that Biden pledged to continue bilateral talks with Putin.













Biden told Putin that the two powers now face "two paths" -- diplomacy or American deterrence through sanctions, according to a senior administration official. Biden said the route taken, according to the official who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity, will "depend on Russia's actions in the period ahead."

Russia has made clear that it wants a written commitment that Ukraine will never be allowed to join NATO and that the alliance's military equipment will not be positioned in former Soviet states, demands that the Biden administration has rejected.

Biden told Putin that a diplomatic path remains open even as the Russians have moved an estimated 100,000 troops toward Ukraine and Kremlin officials have turned up the volume on their demands for new guarantees from the U.S. and NATO.

White House officials said Biden made clear that the U.S. stands ready to exact substantial economic pain through sanctions should Putin decide to take military action in Ukraine.

Putin reacted strongly.

The Russian president told Biden that such actions would be a mistake, "which our descendants will later appreciate as a huge one," Ushakov said, according to the Interfax news agency. "Many such mistakes have already been made over the past 30 years. Therefore, it is advisable not to make such mistakes in this situation."

Russia's demands are to be discussed during the talks in Geneva, but it remains unclear what, if anything, Biden is willing to offer Putin in exchange for defusing the crisis.

Draft security documents that Moscow submitted demand that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.

The U.S. and its allies have refused to offer Russia the guarantees that Putin wants, citing NATO's principle that membership is open to any qualifying country. They agreed, however, to hold talks with Russia to discuss its concerns.

The security proposal by Moscow has raised the question of whether Putin is making unrealistic demands in the expectation of a Western rejection that would give him a pretext to invade.

NATO: NO APPETITE

Steven Pifer, who served as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in the Clinton administration, said the Biden administration could engage on some elements of Russia's draft document if Moscow is serious about talks.

Meanwhile, key NATO members have made it clear that there is no appetite for expanding the alliance in the near future. The U.S. and allies could also be receptive to language in the Russians' draft document calling for establishing new consultative mechanisms, such as the NATO-Russia Council and a hot line between NATO and Russia.

"The draft treaty's proposed bar on any NATO military activity in Ukraine, eastern Europe, the Caucasus, or Central Asia is an overreach, but some measures to limit military exercises and activities on a reciprocal basis might be possible," Pifer, who is now a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, wrote in an analysis for the Washington think tank.

Biden and Putin, who met in Geneva in June to discuss an array of tensions in the U.S.-Russia relationship, are not expected to take part in the January talks.

Putin made it clear last week that he would not wait long for the written security guarantees he demands. He said he was not interested in negotiations, only results.

"It is you who must give us guarantees, and you must do it immediately, right now," he told a Western journalist last week at his annual news conference, when asked whether he would rule out invading Ukraine. "It is the United States that has come to our home with its missiles and is already standing at our doorstep."

On Sunday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explicitly linked Russia's test firing of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles on Christmas Eve with Moscow's demands for security guarantees, saying Russia hoped that its demands would "thus become more compelling."

Putin, who has often boasted that Russia leads the world in hypersonic missile technology, said the first Tsirkon missile salvo test was "successful, impeccable." He called it "a major event in the life of our country and a significant step in raising Russia's security."

U.S. intelligence earlier this month determined that Russian planning was underway for a military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022, but that Putin had yet to determine whether to move forward with it.

Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defense Council, said Thursday that his country believes there is no immediate threat of a major Russian invasion.

"Our experts say that the Russian Federation just physically can't mount a big invasion of our territory," Danilov said. "There is a time period needed for preparations."

The U.S. military has flown surveillance flights in Ukrainian airspace this week, including a flight Thursday by an Air Force E-8C JSTARS aircraft, according to Chuck Pritchard, a spokesman for U.S. European Command. That plane is equipped to provide intelligence on ground forces.

Russia has denied any intention of launching an invasion and, in turn, has accused Ukraine of hatching plans to try to reclaim control of territories held by Moscow-backed rebels by force. Ukraine has rejected the claim.

At the same time, Putin has warned that Moscow will have to take "adequate military-technical measures" if the West continues its "aggressive" course "on the threshold of our home."

Last month, Putin voiced concern that NATO could use the Ukrainian territory for the deployment of missiles that would be capable of reaching Moscow in just five minutes and said that Zircon would give Russia a comparable capability.

As Biden prepared for the talks with Putin, the administration also sought to highlight its commitment to Ukraine and drive home that Washington is committed to the "principle of nothing about you without you" in shaping policy that affects European allies. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Past military incursions by Putin loom large.

In 2014, Russian troops marched into the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea and seized the territory from Ukraine. Russia's annexation of Crimea was one of the darker moments for President Barack Obama on the international stage.

The U.S.-Russia relationship was badly damaged near the end of President George W. Bush's administration after Russia's 2008 invasion of its neighbor Georgia after Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili ordered his troops into the breakaway region of South Ossetia.

Information for this article was contributed by Aamer Madhani, Vladimir Isachenkov, Dasha Litvinova, Robert Burns and Yuras Karmanau of The Associated Press; and by Robyn Dixon, Paul Sonne, John Wagner, Sean Sullivan, Meryl Kornfield and Karoun Demirjian of The Washington Post.





A Ukrainian soldier takes a break Thursday near a fighting position on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. In a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, President Joe Biden “urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine,” press secretary Jen Psaki said. (AP/Andriy Dubchak)





