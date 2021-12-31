Boilermakers survive wild finish





NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Purdue came into the Music City Bowl short-handed and banged-up, particularly at wide receiver.

The Boilermakers are going home winners after a game that had people clicking over to catch an amazing finish.

Mitchell Fineran kicked a 39-yard field goal in overtime and Purdue finished off its best season since 2003 by overcoming a 14-point deficit and beating Tennessee 48-45 on Thursday in a record-setting Music City Bowl.

Purdue's Aidan O'Connell threw for 534 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions. He couldn't explain the final five minutes of regulation as the teams combined to score four TDs -- two apiece.

"It's why you love the game, it's why it keeps bringing you back," O'Connell said. "The fact it's unknown. No one knows what's going to happen. It's not a movie or TV show where the actors get retries. It seems like the world's watching and anything could happen."

Purdue (9-4) tied for the second-most wins in program history as only the 12th team in the Boilermakers' 134-year history to win nine games. They also won their fifth game away from home, something they hadn't done since 1943.

"We found a way to just barely win," Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm said.

Tennessee (7-6) missed a chance to make Josh Heupel the first Vols coach to cap his debut season with a bowl win since Bill Battle won the 1971 Sugar Bowl. The Vols also snapped a four-game bowl victory streak with a loss that dropped the SEC to 1-5 this bowl season.

The teams combined for 1,293 yards of total offense -- second-most in overall bowl history, trailing only the 1,397 yards Baylor and Washington had in the 2011 Alamo Bowl. Tennessee became the 10th team in bowl game history to run 100 or more plays, and the combined 185 plays rank seventh.

This high-scoring game featured a flurry of big plays and points in the final five minutes only to see Purdue's defense make the deciding play.

On the first possession of overtime, Jamar Brown and Kieren Douglas stopped Vols running back Jaylen Wright short on fourth-and-goal. The stop was upheld on review for Wright's forward progress being stopped despite Wright reaching the ball over the goal line before the whistle without a knee touching the ground while laying on top of Douglas.

"I love these guys," Heupel said. "They fight, they scratch, they claw and they compete. We came up a play short."

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker watched the replay on the large video board and was excited.

"I thought we scored, but you know it's a tough call," Hooker said. "Feels like me and my teammates gave it our all.

After Purdue ran three plays, Fineran sealed the victory with his fourth field goal of the game, sending the Boilermakers running down the field in celebration after what Brohm called a "a crazy game."

"It really picked up there at the end," Brohm said.

The Vols had a final chance to win in regulation, but Chase McGrath's 56 yard field goal fell well short.

Tennessee finished with 639 yards total offense and Purdue had 623 in regulation -- both bowl records before overtime. O'Connell easily set the yards passing record, well above the 383 Mike Glennon had with N.C. State.

Purdue came in without a pair of All-Americans in defensive end George Karlaftis and wide receiver David Bell, both prepping for the NFL Draft, with a receiving corps further thinned by injuries. Broc Thompson, who needs offseason surgery on both knees, filled in with seven catches for a game-high 217 yards and two TDs.

Hooker finished with 378 yards passing. Tillman had three touchdowns on seven receptions for 150 yards, and Jabari Small ran for 180 yards. Small wasn't available in overtime with Heupel saying he was fighting "some things" all through the game.

PEACH BOWL

NO. 10 MICHIGAN STATE 31,

NO. 12 PITTSBURGH 21

ATLANTA -- Payton Thorne's 22-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Reed gave No. 10 Michigan State the lead with less than three minutes remaining and the Spartans overcame an 11-point deficit to beat No. 12 Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl.

Linebacker Cal Haladay's 78-yard interception return for a touchdown with 22 seconds remaining ended Pitt fill-in quarterback Davis Beville's bid for a last-minute comeback in the game the Panthers played without start QB Kenny Pickett.

Thorne threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes as Michigan State (11-2) rallied after trailing 21-10.

Cam Bright returned a fumble recovery 26 yards for a touchdown only 20 seconds into the second half for Pittsburgh (11-3). The Panthers lost fill-in starting quarterback Nick Patti to an injury in the first quarter.

Defensive end John Morgan forced the fumble by Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne that was returned by Bright for a 21-10 lead.

It was the second big play by Pitt's defense. Brandon Hill's interception late in the first half set up an 87-yard touchdown drive for a 14-10 lead.

Thorne's 15-yard scoring pass to tight end Connor Heyward cut the Panthers' lead to 21-16 with 8:06 remaining. The Spartans were stopped on their two-point play, with Heyward kept out of the end zone on another reception.

Thorne completed 29 of 50 passes for 354 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Thorne's scoring pass to Reed with 2:51 remaining gave the Spartans a 22-21 lead. A two-point pass to Jalen Nailor pushed the lead to three points.

Purdue players celebrate with their trophy after beating Tennessee in overtime to win the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)



Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel reacts to the ruling that the Purdue defense stopped Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright short of the goal line in overtime of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Purdue kicked a field goal to win in overtime 48-45. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)



Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson (26) sits on the field after Purdue kicked a field goal in overtime to win the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Purdue won 48-45. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)



Purdue head coach Jeff Brohn celebrates with tight end Payne Durham, left, after Purdue beat Tennessee in overtime in the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Purdue won 48-45. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)



Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) celebrates with linebacker Jalen Graham (6) after Purdue beat Tennessee in overtime in the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Purdue won 48-45. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)



Purdue place kicker Mitchell Fineran (24) watches along with holder Jack Albers (11) as Fineran's 39-yard field goal goes through the uprights to beat Tennessee in overtime in the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Purdue won 48-45. At right is Tennessee defender Warren Burrell. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)



Purdue wide receiver Deion Burks, right, makes a catch in front of Tennessee defenders Trevon Flowers (1) and Kamal Hadden (13) in the first half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)



Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) is congratulated by offensive lineman Ollie Lane after Tillman scored a touchdown against Purdue in the first half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)



Purdue running back King Doerue, center, is stopped by Tennessee defenders Jeremy Banks (33) and Omari Thomas (21) in the first half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)











Gallery: Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Tennessee







