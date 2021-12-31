Carroll County judge, 82, resigns after 12 years in office

The county judge of Carroll County has announced his resignation.

Sam L. Barr, 82, submitted a resignation letter Tuesday saying his last day in office will be Jan. 31.

Barr has been county judge since 2009.

"I have enjoyed my time serving the people of Carroll County, but, have chosen to take my retirement and spend time with my family and friends," Barr wrote in the letter to County Clerk Connie T. Doss and the Quorum Court members.

Doss said the Quorum Court will fill the position at its Jan. 24 meeting. Barr's replacement will serve until the end of 2022, which is an election year. The person elected in November to the office of county judge will begin serving in January 2023.

In Arkansas, the county judge is the chief executive officer of a county.

Doss said the Quorum Court will appoint a tax collector at its February meeting.

Kay Phillips-Brown, the previous tax collector, died Dec. 20 while still in office.

According to her obituary, Phillips-Brown, 73, was tax collector for 34 years.