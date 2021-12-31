Chapek faces challenges at Disney helm

LOS ANGELES -- For 22 months, Walt Disney Co. has been run by "the two Bobs": Bob Iger, the visionary leader who meticulously built an entertainment juggernaut; and Bob Chapek, his loyal lieutenant and successor as chief executive.

Internally, they were known as "Bob I." and Bob C."

Now, Chapek can finally drop the "C."

Iger's retirement this week, at age 70, leaves Chapek as the chief guiding the Burbank entertainment giant into an uncertain future.

The challenges are enormous: Disney is still recovering from a pandemic that closed theme parks and movie theaters and halted TV and film production, and the crisis may not be over as new covid-19 variants rapidly spread.

And Chapek must simultaneously steer Disney through a cataclysmic transformation despite incursions from powerful and deep-pocketed streaming competitors Netflix, Apple and Amazon.

Iger's selection of Chapek to succeed him, announced in February 2020, stunned many. Producers, talent agents, programming executives and Disney's competitors privately expressed skepticism that a guy who once managed mass distribution of videocassettes and Mickey Mouse merchandise had the creative chops to run the company.

Feeding that perception, Disney established an unusual power-sharing arrangement to allow Iger to stay on as the company's creative leader during the transition as Chapek, 61, eased into the job. The two men navigated the terrain in a way that some observers compared to a three-legged race.

"Chapek was faced with following a guy who's literally a living legend," said Jeffrey Cole, director of the USC Annenberg's Center for the Digital Future.

In taking over Disney at the moment the covid-19 pandemic walloped the U.S., Chapek faced a near-impossible task, while also having to operate in the shadow of his predecessor.

While Disney under Chapek has received high marks for adapting to fast-changing audience behaviors accelerated by the virus, some of his decisions have jostled key talent and, internally, bruised Disney egos. But with Iger finally out the door, Chapek has an opportunity to show his own strategic abilities, in the way that Iger had to prove himself after succeeding Michael Eisner -- yet another larger-than-life Disney chief -- in 2005.

Iger, in his 15 years at the helm, reshaped Disney into the world's entertainment leader with the acquisitions of Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Entertainment, Lucasfilm and much of Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox. He presided over the opening of Shanghai Disney Resort and the birth of streaming service Disney+. But he also maintained a soft spot for less flashy parts of the business, like local news. Ahead of his exit, he trekked to KABC-7 in Glendale to deliver the morning weather report, a nod to his humble beginnings as a weatherman in Ithaca, N.Y.

"There's no vacuum when Bob Iger is present. He fills all of the available space. He is a creative force and personality," said FX Chairman John Landgraf, who joined the company with the 2019 Fox purchase. "Bob [Chapek] intentionally hung back and dealt with all of these complicated logistical challenges, covid, and all of that."

But now, Landgraf said, "The story of his tenure as the leader of the organization starts."