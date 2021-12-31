Cotton Bowl capsule





CFP semifinal -- Cotton Bowl

NO. 1 ALABAMA (12-1) VS. NO. 4 CINCINNATI (13-0)

WHEN 2:30 p.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE Alabama by 13½

SERIES RECORD Alabama leads 5-0

WHAT'S AT STAKE

The winner moves on to the national championship game. Cincinnati, the nation's only undefeated team, is the first non-Power Five conference team to make the CFP. Defending champ Alabama is in its seventh semifinal game in the eight seasons of the four-team format. The Crimson Tide have won their last five semifinal games, with three national titles in that span.

KEY MATCHUP

Cincinnati All-American CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner vs. Alabama All-American WR Jameson Williams. Gardner has developed from a scrawny, 160-pound freshman into one of the nation's most feared defensive backs who has never given up a touchdown in coverage. Williams, a transfer from Ohio State, has 68 catches and leads the SEC with 1,445 yards receiving (21.2 yards per catch) and 15 TDs. He has 11 catches of at least 50 yards, including TDs of 67 and 50 yards in the SEC title game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

CINCINNATI RB Jerome Ford, the former transfer from Alabama who in his second season with the Bearcats has run for 1,242 yards and 19 TDs. 'Bama has allowed only 82.8 yards rushing per game.

ALABAMA Bryce Young, the first Alabama QB to win the Heisman Trophy and trying to become the school's fifth first-year starter since 2009 to win a national title, has 4,322 yards passing. He has completed 314 of 462 passes (68%) with 43 TDs and only four interceptions.

FACTS & FIGURES

Alabama sophomore LB Will Anderson leads the nation with 15½ sacks and 32½ tackles for the loss. ... Cincinnati Coach Luke Fickell was the Ohio State defensive coordinator when the Buckeyes won the inaugural CFP title over Oregon at AT&T Stadium. The Buckeyes won their semifinal game that season over Alabama. ... Cincy QB Desmond Ridder holds the AAC and school career record with 12,280 total yards. ... Cincinnati is 22-1 since the start of the 2020 season. The only loss was 24-21 in the Peach Bowl to Georgia.

FILE - Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (12) celebrates making an interception with teammate cornerback Coby Bryant (7) during an NCAA college football game against South Florida, on Oct. 3, 2020, in Cincinnati. Gardner is in line to become Cincinnati's first NFL first-round draft pick in 50 years. Opponents avoided throw his direction, and opposite corner Coby Bryant put up big enough numbers to win the Jim Thorpe Award. The dynamic duo faces their toughest test against Alabama. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)



FILE - Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) carries the ball against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Robinson's tough yet shifty running style has netted 1,071 yards and an SEC-best 14 touchdowns despite his missing one game and part of another because of injuries. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)



FILE - Cincinnati tight end Josh Whyle makes a catch against South Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. College teams haven't quite unlocked the full potential of the position as effectively as the pros, but Friday, Dec. 31 College Football Playoff with No. 1 Alabama facing No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl will put players with potential to be part of the next wave of dominate tight ends on display. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)





