Decatur police join in annual Shop with a Cop program

DECATUR -- Sirens sounded throughout western Decatur as members of the local law enforcement community drove through the town on a very special mission to make the holiday season a little brighter for a group of Decatur children.

Five Decatur Police Department officers, led by Police Chief Steven Grizzle, pulled into the parking lot at Northside Elementary on Dec. 14 to pick up five of the school's students to take them on a ride of a lifetime.

The students were part of the Northwest Arkansas Shop with a Cop program organized by Carlee McCrary with the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The Shop with a Cop program offers low-income kids a chance to receive gifts for the holidays while spending time with law enforcement officers.

Children are selected by their school and paired with a local police officer or sheriff's deputy. Each child is given a $150 gift card which is funded by local police agencies and private donations. The kids are taken via police cars to a local department store where they are allowed to shop with their police officer buddy. Afterward, the kids are taken out to eat and returned to school early that same afternoon.

The Shop with a Cop project began in 1989 in Marysville, Tenn. Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp and retired Blount County Sheriff's Deputy Ron Dunn gathered together their fellow officers and literally passed a hat around to raise enough money to help a local 9-year-old boy.

"Crisp and Dunn got to know the child when he attended a Fraternal Order of Police summer camp in 1989. The boy's mother died not long after. At their Christmas party that year, Crisp and Dunn passed a hat to their fellow law enforcement officers and used the money to take that boy Christmas shopping. It's only grown since," according to the Shop with a Cop website.

In Decatur, Grizzle, along with Lance Dixon, Andy Adams, Christian Johnson and Byron Flickinger, took Emar Soram, D'Andre Andon, Aneysha Cintron Alvarado, Zoey Anderson and Mathew Atikans to the Walmart Supercenter on Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers, where they were met by other participants from Benton County.

Most of the kids purchased clothing items with part of the funds, and the remainder went to toys, games and other childhood items.

After their shopping spree was over, the Decatur group went to Dave & Buster's in Rogers, where they ate and played games with their officer partners.

A little after 1 p.m, with sirens blaring once again, the officers and kids returned to Northside Elementary.

Police officers and sheriffs' deputies were assisted by local business sponsors in making children's Christmas wishes a happy holiday reality.