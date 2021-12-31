'Dune' comes in at No. 1 in Top 10 from Keith Garlington

It's time once again for that annual film critics' ritual of listing the "best" films from the movie year that was. In the grand scheme of things, these lists are pretty silly. Yet I love doing them and comparing them with others.

Before I get to my personal Top 10 films from 2021, here are a few honorable mentions: "The Last Duel," "Cyrano," "The Card Counter," "Being the Ricardos," "The Dry," "The Lost Daughter," "Oxygen," "Old Henry," "Lamb," "Finch."

10. "CODA" -- This heartwarming coming-of-age story may have a pretty familiar exterior. But underneath is a warmth and authenticity that's hard to resist. It's sincere, funny, and offers an eye-opening look into the deaf community's experience.

9. "The Tragedy of Macbeth" -- Leave it to Joel Coen to give us a fresh and visually stunning new take on Shakespeare's classic work. He fills his film with striking imagery and creates a truly grim and forbidding setting. It also features yet another Oscar-worthy turn from Denzel Washington.

8. "No Time to Die" -- Not many blockbusters moved the needle for me this year, but Daniel Craig's last hurrah as James Bond gave me everything I wanted. It had beautiful vistas, eye-popping action, and it embraced most of the elements that has made Craig's run so memorable.

7. "Nightmare Alley" -- Guillermo del Toro's pulpy neo-noir thriller is a visually striking throwback film with a captivating cast and a story that digs deeply into the dark side of human nature. Del Toro's world-building is unmatched and his latest bursts with the style and atmosphere fans have come to expect.

6. "Mass" -- I knew after seeing this at Sundance that it would end up on this list. "Mass" is powerful, emotionally intense, and timely. It also features one of the year's best ensembles who explore this delicate and difficult subject matter from two sobering points of view.

5. "A Hero" -- No current filmmaker tells deeply human stories grounded in everyday life quite like Asghar Farhadi. His latest embodies everything I love about a Farhadi film -- seamlessly natural dialogue, an engaging story structure, and a willingness to challenge our moral, social and cultural norms.

4. "West Side Story" -- I entered Steven Spielberg's latest with no expectations and left on an emotional high. This fresh adaptation swept me away with its incredible production design, rousing songs, high-energy dance numbers, and several performances, which are easily among the year's best.

3. "The Man in the Hat" -- This simple and savory road trip movie is a feast for the senses and feels plucked out of a bygone era of cinema history. Channeling the style of the great filmmaker Jacques Tati and led by the wonderfully expressive Ciaran Hinds, this film had me under its spell from its opening scene.

2. "Belfast" -- Call this Kenneth Branagh's warm and full-hearted "thank you" to the neighborhood and people from his childhood. Exquisitely shot and firmly focused on family and community, Branagh uses a terrific top-to-bottom cast and flavors his film with deep personal touches. It's an absolute delight.

1. "Dune" -- Denis Villeneuve's incredibly ambitious "Dune" not only surprised me more than any movie I saw in 2021, it was also the best big screen experience I've had in a long time. This was an exhilarating and transporting blockbuster and I can't wait to be ushered back into Villeneuve's dense and fascinating world.