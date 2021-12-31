Fayetteville police arrest three accused in robbery, prostitution scheme

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville man, his wife and another woman were arrested Thursday on charges they robbed a man who came to their apartment to have sex with the women in exchange for money.

Derrick Sam, 31, of 1828 E. Parkshore Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested in connection with aggravated robbery, promoting prostitution, theft of property and endangering the welfare of a minor. Sam was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Alexis Doerr-Sam, 21, of 1828 E. Parkshore Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested in connection with aggravated robbery, prostitution, theft of property and endangering the welfare of a minor. Doerr-Sam was being held Thursday in the jail on $25,000 bond.

Sonya Crabtree, 21, of 1828 E. Parkshore Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested in connection with aggravated robbery, prostitution, theft of property and endangering the welfare of a minor. Crabtree was being held Thursday in the jail on $25,000 bond.

Police said in a preliminary report an officer was called to the apartment around 1 a.m. Thursday on a report of a robbery. Sam told officers his wife and roommate invited a man to the apartment to have sex in exchange for money after meeting the man on a social media app, according to the report.

While the man was at the apartment, he received a text to come into the room where the man and the roommate were, Sam told police. According to a police report, Sam left the residence to get a "fake" gun, leaving his 4-month-old child in one bedroom. He went into the other bedroom with the gun in his hand when he returned, according to the report.

Sam told the police the man left money on the bed, and he walked him out of the apartment. Once outside, the man got into his pickup and left, Sam told police.

Sam told police he knew the women were "setting up" the man to take his money, according to the report. Police said a black BB gun was taken as evidence during the investigation. Police didn't identify the man involved in the incident.

