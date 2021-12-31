FDA set to open Pfizer boosters to some youths





WASHINGTON -- The Food and Drug Administration is planning to broaden eligibility for coronavirus vaccine booster doses Monday, allowing 12- to 15-year-olds to receive third doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine, according to people familiar with the agency's deliberations.

Regulators also plan to allow adolescents and adults to seek extra shots of Pfizer's vaccine five months after receiving second doses, instead of the current period of six months. A booster shot is also expected to be authorized for younger children, ages 5-11, with immune deficiencies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory committee is planning to meet by the middle of next week to vote on whether to recommend the changes. If the committee agrees with the FDA's authorizations, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, is expected to promptly endorse the revisions.

The move to expand boosters comes as the highly contagious omicron variant is infecting a record number of Americans with the coronavirus, putting more pressure on hospitals already deluged by covid-19 patients from the delta variant.

More than 70% of people in the United States 12 years and older are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Children can better withstand coronavirus infections but in rare instances still can get very sick and even die. At least 1.8 million adolescents between 12 and 15 years old have tested positive for the virus, according to the CDC.













During the week of Dec. 22-28, an average of 378 children ages 17 and under were admitted per day to hospitals with the coronavirus, a 66% increase from the week before, the CDC reported Thursday.

The previous high over the course of the pandemic was in early September, when child hospitalizations averaged 342 per day, the CDC said.

Children continue to represent a small percentage of those being hospitalized with covid-19. An average of nearly 10,200 people of all ages were admitted per day during the same week in December. And many doctors say the youngsters seem less sick than those during the delta surge over the summer.

Covid-19 deaths have proved rare among children over the course of the pandemic. As of last week, 721 in the U.S. had died of the disease, according to data reported to the American Academy of Pediatrics. The overall U.S. death toll is more than 800,000.

Almost 199,000 child covid-19 cases were reported during the week of Dec. 16-23, the pediatrics group said. That was about 20% of the more than 950,000 total cases recorded that week.

The FDA had hoped to announce its decision as early as Thursday, the people familiar with the deliberations said, but agreed to wait until Monday because Walensky said she wanted to hear recommendations from her agency's outside advisory group before signing off on the changes.

"Of course, the CDC will swiftly follow as soon as we hear from them, and I'm hoping to have that in the days to weeks ahead," Walensky said Wednesday on CNN.

The two agencies share responsibility for setting the nation's vaccine policy and have worked to present a unified front in their reviews of booster shots. But the FDA has been more willing to act without the advice of its outside advisory committee, with some top officials arguing that the agency needs to respond as quickly as possible in the face of the ongoing public health crisis.













Federal regulators based their decision at least in part on data from Israel that showed no serious safety concerns in thousands of 12- to 15-year-olds who received third doses of the Pfizer vaccine. There were no reports of myocarditis, a rare side effect seen mostly in younger men that has been linked to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The condition involves inflammation of the heart muscle.

The FDA wants to allow a booster dose as early as five months after the second Pfizer dose in part because Israeli data suggests that the shorter interval is effective, according to people familiar with the government's deliberations.

Pfizer and BioNTech, its German partner, have both said their studies show that a third dose is needed to protect against omicron. Dr. Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, said earlier this month that while two doses may still prevent severe disease from omicron, a third strengthens protection.

Dr. Ugur Sahin, the CEO of BioNTech, said three doses "could still offer a sufficient level of protection from disease of any severity" caused by the variant.

Although the FDA convened its outside advisory committee repeatedly earlier this year, it has not asked the committee for recommendations before its most recent decisions to expand boosters.

Walensky earlier this month endorsed offering Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds without convening her agency's expert committee. But she was unwilling to do that for younger adolescents, people familiar with the government's deliberations said.













Some outside experts have argued that by bypassing the outside committees, the CDC and FDA were wrongly limiting public discussion about the evidence to justify expanding the use of boosters.

J&J CLINICAL TRIAL

A Johnson & Johnson booster shot provided strong protection against the omicron variant, greatly reducing the risk of hospitalization, according to a clinical trial in South Africa.

The study, which compared more than 69,000 boosted health care workers with a corresponding group of unvaccinated South Africans, found that two shots of the vaccine reduced the risk of hospitalization from omicron by about 85%. In comparison, another study in South Africa found that two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine reduced the risk of hospitalization by about 70%.

Although the FDA has authorized the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as a booster shot, the CDC recommended that other vaccines be preferred. The CDC raised concerns about rare but life-threatening blood clots that have been linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

But the authors of the new study, which was published on a preprint server and has not yet been peer-reviewed, said the results were important for vaccination efforts in Africa, where the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a mainstay of covid public health efforts. As the continent braces for a wave of omicron cases, a second dose of the vaccine could prevent a surge of hospitalizations.

In a different clinical trial that ended in September, when the delta variant was still the dominant variant worldwide, Johnson & Johnson found that a second dose of its vaccine given eight weeks after the first greatly increased its efficacy.

In the U.S. arm of the trial, efficacy against mild to severe covid-19 rose to 94%, compared with 74% for one shot. Across trial sites in 10 countries, the vaccine protected all volunteers against severe disease.

Those results prompted South Africa to launch a trial in November among health care workers who had already received one dose of the vaccine between six and nine months earlier. When the omicron variant began surging across South Africa in late November, the researchers running the trial began tracking how boosted health care workers fared against the variant, finding that it worked well.

This result was somewhat surprising, given that antibodies taken from people who had received one dose of the vaccine failed to block omicron from infecting cells in laboratory experiments.

While antibodies help the body fend off infections, they are just one of many parts of the immune system.

Certain immune cells help fight covid by attacking virus-infected cells. In a study posted online Tuesday, South African researchers found that immune cells taken from people who received Johnson & Johnson vaccines recognized omicron-infected cells almost as well as they recognized cells infected with other variants.

ISRAELI DOSES

Israel has approved a fourth vaccine dose for people most vulnerable to covid-19, an official said Thursday, becoming one of the first countries to do so as it braces for a wave of infections fueled by the omicron variant.

Nachman Ash, the director general of the Health Ministry, announced the decision at a news conference, saying the doses would initially be given to those with weakened immune systems.

"We will continue to track the data on a daily basis, and we will see if we need to broaden this recommendation to more of the population," he said.

The Sheba Medical Center later said it would begin administering the fourth dose to heart transplant patients early today. Israel launched trials of the fourth dose at the center earlier this week, administering it to some 150 medical personnel who had gotten boosters in August.

Israel was among the first countries to roll out Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine a year ago and began rolling out boosters last summer. But it still saw a wave of infections blamed on the delta variant, and officials have warned of another driven by the fast-spreading omicron.

Around two-thirds of Israel's population of nearly 9.5 million have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and some 4.2 million Israelis have received all three doses, according to the latest Health Ministry figures.

"Israel will lead the way in administering a fourth vaccine [dose] to the Israeli people," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement. "Israel's strategy for overcoming omicron is clear: The greater the wave, the greater the protection we will need to overcome it."

Earlier Thursday, Israel received its first shipment of pills that treat the worst effects of the virus.

It's among of the first countries to receive Pfizer's Paxlovid, a pill that can be taken at home to ward off the most severe symptoms of the coronavirus. All the previously authorized drugs require an IV or injection.

Israeli media reported that the first shipment consists of 20,000 doses, with more expected as Pfizer ramps up production.

Israel currently has more than 22,000 active patients, including more than 90 who are seriously ill. At least 8,243 people have died from covid-19 in Israel since the start of the pandemic.

CRUISES ALERT

The CDC said Thursday that all travelers -- even those who are vaccinated -- should avoid cruises.

In a statement, the agency said cruise lines reported 5,013 coronavirus cases on ships operating in U.S. waters between Dec. 15-29, an increase from the 162 cases reported over the previous two weeks.

The CDC escalated the travel health notice for cruising from Level 3 to 4, its highest. Previously, the agency advised that people who were not fully vaccinated or those at increased risk of severe illness should not cruise.

"This reflects increases in cases onboard cruise ships since identification of the Omicron variant," the CDC said on its website. The agency last lowered its warning from Level 4 to Level 3 on June 17.

The update comes as 91 ships carrying passengers from U.S. waters have reported cases over the past seven days and met the threshold for CDC investigation, according to a tally updated Thursday using data submitted by cruise lines.

"The virus that causes covid-19 spreads easily between people in close quarters on board ships, and the chance of getting covid-19 on cruise ships is very high, even if you are fully vaccinated and have received a covid-19 vaccine booster dose," the agency said in its warning.

Cruise lines have turned to vaccine requirements to create what the industry promotes as a safe haven at sea. Most operators require everyone 12 and older to be fully vaccinated before they board -- though some also mandate vaccines for those as young as 5 -- and everyone who takes a cruise must test negative.

As the omicron variant has fueled surges worldwide, ships have also added rules requiring everyone to wear masks indoors unless eating or drinking, a requirement that had previously been limited to crowded areas or unvaccinated passengers. On recent trips, some ports have refused to let ships with sick people on board dock.

The CDC's conditional sailing order, which lays out the rules for cruises during the pandemic, will expire on Jan. 15. After that, CDC spokeswoman Caitlin Shockey said in an email, the agency "intends to transition to a voluntary program, in coordination with cruise ship operators and other stakeholders, to assist the cruise ship industry to detect, mitigate, and control the spread of covid-19 onboard cruise ships."

Despite the CDC's warning Thursday -- and a plea from one U.S. senator this week -- cruise lines show no signs of shutting down.

Information for this article was contributed by Sharon LaFraniere, Noah Weiland and Carl Zimmer of The New York Times; by Martha Bellisle, Terry Tang, Audrey Horowitz and Joseph Krauss of The Associated Press; and by Dan Diamond and Hannah Sampson of The Washington Post.





Motorists line up for coronavirus tests Thursday near Minute Maid Park in Houston. (AP/Houston Chronicle/Jon Shapley)











