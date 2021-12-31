Federal heating aid rises but so do costs

PORTLAND, Maine -- For people in need of assistance as winter bears down, the news about federal assistance and heating costs is a mixed bag.

The average cost of heating a home this winter is expected to be $972, which is up from $888 last year, but down from October projections of $1,056, said Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.

The Biden administration has also more than doubled funds for the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program this season. The program, which provides money to some homeowners and renters for heating costs, typically receives $3 billion to $4 billion and serves 5 million households. The administration added another $4.5 billion via the American Rescue Plan.

But as some parts of the country are expected to have colder winters than normal, it's unclear if that will be enough. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has said states such as Montana and Alaska are looking at winters that could be especially bitter.

And not everyone who could benefit from Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program money receives it. Some don't even know they qualify, Wolfe said.

"A lot of people who are eligible don't think they are eligible because they think it's just for the very poor," he said. "I think that's what we'd like to do -- encourage families to apply even if they think it isn't going to be helpful."

Eligibility for assistance is based on income. States administer the money and local agencies make it available to pay bills.

The amount of money residents receive plays a major role in their quality of life over the course of the winter, Wolfe said. Rising energy costs and lack of assistance can make families choose "between heating and eating," Wolfe said.

Many families have been using their child tax credits to pay energy bills, Wolfe said. That benefit will expire in January unless Congress acts to extend it as part of a stalled $2 trillion social and environmental bill or other legislation.

The amount of Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program aid residents will receive this winter will likely add up to be "not enough to cover all the bills, but it's certainly much more than we've had," Wolfe said.

In Maine, people in need of aid will have access to an extra $55 million this year because of the funding boost, said Megan Hannan, executive director of the Maine Community Action Partnership, an organization that includes the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program stewards in the state.

Assistance is critical for many families in the mostly rural state, which has a high reliance on expensive oil heating systems. Oil heating prices are higher than gas, though both have increased this year.

"Gas prices are certainly high," Hannan said. "Oil and gas."

The rising fuel costs are arriving at a time when many low-income families are also juggling increasing housing, food and electricity expenses and the continued burden of the covid-19 pandemic.