'Fiddler on the Roof' tour postpones Jan. 6-8 Little Rock performances, citing breakthrough covid cases

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 10:50 a.m.
Breakthrough covid-19 cases in the company of the "Fiddler on the Roof" national tour have caused the postponement of four shows in Little Rock, Jan. 6-8. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Joan Marcus)

Breakthrough covid-19 cases within the company of the "Fiddler on the Roof" national tour has caused the postponement of all its shows next week, including the four scheduled for Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, January 6-8.

Presenter Celebrity Attractions said Friday morning that it will announce the rescheduling of those shows as soon as they are confirmed, tentatively for fall 2022. All previously purchased tickets are valid and will be honored, and patrons should hold onto them.  

"We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this postponement may cause, but we sincerely hope that our audiences will understand that safety is our top concern," Celebrity Attractions said in a statement.

The Robinson Center box office reopens Monday; call (501) 244-8800 or email LRBroadway@CelebrityAttractions.com. 


