Community briefs: Free vaccination clinic set for Jan. 8

Free vaccination clinic set for Jan. 8

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI), 1101 Tennessee St., will offer a free covid-19 vaccination clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 8.

The clinic is targeted for children ages 5 to 11, but vaccinations will be available for teenagers and adults as well. All versions of the vaccine and boosters will be available, according to a news release.

Appointments aren't necessary, but participants who need rides to the vaccine clinic may call (870) 543-2380 to make an appointment. JCCSI has a medical team to provide the community with the covid-19 vaccine.

Gandy Elementary honors students

Gandy Elementary School in the White Hall School District honored Students of the Month in September, according to a news release.

They were Marlee Wall, Lillian Hallman, McKinley Smith, Collyn Sullivan, Tamara Hinojosa, Lexi Chandler, Bo Smart, Ethan Tatum, Easton Billings, Bess Breazeale, Silas Witcher, Braidynn McCuller, Cooper Law, Khasyn Allen, Beckam Bennett, Ella Kennedy and Cambrie Watkins.