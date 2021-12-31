FS Northside girls take Neosho championship

NEOSHO, Mo. -- The defensive performance Fort Smith Northside's girls put on during the Neosho Holiday Classic will be something they will need as they enter Class 6A-Central Conference play next week.

The Lady Bears claimed their third tournament championship this season -- and in three different states -- with a 42-19 victory Thursday night over North Kansas City. The outing capped three consecutive games Northside held its opponent to 20 points or less.

"We've had to play defense because our offense hasn't been very effective," Northside Coach Rickey Smith said. "But I love my team. They play hard. [Assistant coach] Merrill Mankin, who we lost during Thanksgiving, was our defensive coach. He would be really proud.

"About three people besides the ones in the locker room ever expected this team to be as successful as they are, and that was my wife and two daughters. I'm not sure I did, but I'm very proud of my team to be sitting here 13-0 heading into conference with a whole new team."

Northside limited North Kansas City (4-4) to just two baskets in the second half, and the second one came with 44 seconds remaining to break a shooting dry spell that went more than 12 minutes long. The Lady Hornets had only eight field goals the entire game and had more turnovers (21) than points.

The Lady Bears jumped out to an early 11-0 lead in the first five minutes before their offense began to struggle. Northside went almost eight minutes without a bucket and had its lead cut to 13-10 at one point before Ashya Harris hit a three-pointer as part of an 11-4 run and gave the Lady Bears a 24-14 halftime cushion.

"That team is very athletic," Smith said of North Kansas City. "They are long and very hard to score against. We didn't shoot it very well, but we've been up here, laying up in a hotel."

Northside then had a 27-15 lead before North Kansas City picked up a bucket from Yar Manyiel with 5:17 left in the third quarter. That basket, however, was the Lady Hornets' last until Hailey Black scored in the final minute, and the Lady Bears had blown the game open with a 15-1 run.

Yonni Releford almost had a double-double with 16 points and 9 rebounds and was the only player in double figures for Northside, which opens 6A-Central play Tuesday with a home game against Bryant.

"We know moving forward, it's big girl basketball," Smith said. "You have Conway and North Little Rock, both nationally ranked. We know that if this was a track meet, we would be two laps down and trying to catch up. That's our mindset.

"You have to respect everything that Conway and North Little Rock has done, and even the other schools in our conference -- Central, Cabot, Bryant -- they're all winning. So it's going to be a tough league. But we've done everything we need to do at this point to get there."