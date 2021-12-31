FYI: ‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ coming to WAC

Today

Noon Year’s Eve — With nostalgia-inducing games, live music, dancing, artmaking, performances in the galleries, a Coca-Cola toast and more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Sunday

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Winter Break Wonders — Fun for kids and families, 1-4 p.m., all over Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

North Forest Lights — After sunset in the North Forest, Crystal Bridges Museum. $10-$22. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. Final night.

__

Monday

Linda’s Knitting — A knitting group, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Serendipity Book Club — 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Art & Movement Room, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night — “IQ” by Joe Ide, 6:30 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Tuesday

Family Story Time — “Glow in the Dark,” 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

“An Officer And A Gentleman” — 7 p.m. Jan. 4-5; 1:30 & 7 p.m. Jan. 6; 8 p.m. Jan. 7; 2 & 8 p.m. Jan. 8; 2 p.m. Jan. 9, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $41-$82. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org. A pre-show cocktail class, set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7, includes two show-themed cocktails. Cost is $35, and space is limited.