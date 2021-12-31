Gentry native serves as student ambassador at University of the Ozarks

GENTRY -- Danielle Spencer, a Gentry native who now calls Rogers home, wasn't sure what she would get when she came to the University of the Ozarks for her freshman year, but she said she quickly fell in love with the campus and community.

Because of the close-knit feeling on campus and the ability to make connections with everyone, she became comfortable calling Ozarks her second home, she said. That feeling of community is Spencer's favorite thing about campus.

"Everywhere I go on campus, I either see someone I know or I meet someone new," she said. "I really enjoy meeting new people, but I also like being able to know the students that I am going to school with; Ozarks is a good in-between for me."

While Spencer has changed her major a few times, she has always felt strongly about helping people. That desire has been at the core of her educational choices. Throughout these changes, her advisor and professors have continued to support her goals, she said.

"All of the faculty and staff at Ozarks want to see you succeed, and I have not met one person who doesn't want you to reach your goals, even fellow students," Spencer said.

During her time at the University of the Ozarks, Spencer has become well-known as someone who is always willing to help when needed and has a great attitude, according to university officials.

"Danielle is an amazing student ambassador," said EmmaLee Morrow, marketing and enrollment operations manager and Spencer's supervisor as an Ozarks Ambassador. "She is a great communicator and a good listener and can easily tailor her personal experiences and/or her friends' experiences to provide prospective students and their families with valuable information on academics and campus life at Ozarks, based on their specific interests. She is a joy to work with, and we are happy to have her as a member of our Student Ambassador Program."

Spencer is in her sophomore year at the university and plans to continue her education after she graduates, aiming for a master's degree in health science. Her favorite classes, though, are her math classes.

"Anytime I don't take a math class, I stress a little bit more ... I think it is just the reassurance that if I am struggling in my other classes, then at least I have the one math class that I know I can do well in," she said.

Spencer said covid-19 initially had a significant impact on her because many of the classes she was taking at the time were hands-on or required specialized software. But, despite these difficulties, she said her professors were "trying to figure out how we would do projects without proper material" and making adjustments so that students could still be successful in classes.

Now, over a year and half out from when the campus initially had to change to online instruction, Spencer said she feels that Ozarks is providing her and her classmates with the support and community that she fell in love with in the first place and is striving to meet students where they are at.

According to her, "Ozarks is supporting students as much as they can during the pandemic. There are certain students who cannot return to campus due to covid, so the online classes help them still get their education while at home. They have accommodated well to all the different changes."

In regards to those thinking about coming to Ozarks, Spencer said that if they want to have "a genuine connection with professors, people on campus who will know you by name, and seeing your friends every day, then Ozarks is a great fit for you."