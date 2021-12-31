Gentry schools moving forward with bond refinancing

GENTRY -- Taking advantage of the current low interest rates, the Gentry School Board on Dec. 20 voted to move forward with potentially refunding two bonds in the hope of saving the district as much as $1 million.

Kevin Faught, representing Stephens Inc., the district's bond advisor, notified the board of the potential savings and provided a resolution for the board to consider in regard to refunding the bonds.

In a letter to Superintendent Terrie Metz, Faught wrote: "As an ongoing service to the Gentry School District, Stephens reviews the District's outstanding bonds to determine if any debt can be refunded to realize a savings to the District. Based on the current interest rate market, we believe the District could refund its Series December 6, 2016, and May 21, 2017, bonds and potentially achieve a net savings of $1,065,000 combined. The bonds would be structured so that most of the savings occurs on an accelerated basis within the first few years. A detailed savings analysis for each issue is attached for your review.

"If you would like to proceed, I have included a Resolution for the Board's consideration. This resolution will allow the District to obtain approval from the Department of Education (DOE) for the refundings. After DOE approval, we will monitor market conditions and work to ensure the bonds are offered at the most appropriate time to maximize potential savings. If these refundings are successful, the financings will be brought back to the Board for their final approval. I have also attached a preliminary schedule of events to implement these refundings. In the event that the interest rate market should increase and we would not be able to realize an acceptable refunding savings for the District, the District would not be obligated for any expenses from Stephens associated with attempting this refunding."

Faught said the matter would come back for final board approval in February if significant savings can be achieved.

In other business, the board approved the facilities use plan with amendments requested at the November meeting.

At its November meeting, board members reviewed a facility usage policy recommendation which establishes a priority for usage of school facilities, giving school use first priority, widely accepted community organizations such as the Gentry Youth Organization second priority and other organizations such as travel teams third priority as long as the coaches are registered volunteers or school employees coaching for the School District, with the added requirement that teams must be made up of at least 50% Gentry students. After some discussion between board members and district staff, as well as registered volunteer coach Joey Spivey, it was recommended that the policy include a provision to allow outside organizations such as traveling teams four years to get the percentage numbers for Gentry students up to 50%.

In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of Tiffany Holland as a receptionist at the intermediate school and transferred Kaley Nelson to that position. Kimberly Stewart was hired as a cafeteria worker and Maria Still as a part-time English as a second language paraprofessional. The board approved the retirement of Teresa Patterson as primary school receptionist and Sandy Millsap as secretary at the primary school. Sharon Selvidge, STEM lab manager, was transferred to the primary school receptionist post. Hired as a resource teacher at the primary school was Brittany Balloun.

The board reviewed qualifications for an architect to design the HVAC system at the high school and middle school gymnasiums. The board authorized Metz to negotiate a contract with one of the following three architects, beginning with the first choice and proceeding to the second or third choice if necessary. The firms selected, in order of choice, were BiLD Architects of Fayetteville, Hight Jackson Associates of Rogers and Lewis Architects Engineers of Little Rock.

In a separate meeting on Dec. 20, the board approved a 10-year district master plan to accommodate anticipated growth in student numbers in the district, including the following major projects: add HVAC to the high school and middle school gyms, renovate the restrooms at the high school building, renovate the stadium press box and track, and re-roof the central office and Carl Gym. Additional projects to be considered include a multiuse spring sports locker room, restroom and concessions building; a new parking lot to accommodate traffic at the primary and middle schools; a new competition gym; and a new high school facility.