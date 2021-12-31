Grant funding helps boost downtown PB

Downtown Pine Bluff is showing benefits from grant funding, according to a newsletter from Pine Bluff Downtown Development.

"As a Main Street Arkansas city and an accredited member of Main Street America through Pine Bluff Downtown Development, the downtown area of Pine Bluff has benefited from funds received through the Arkansas Heritage Preservation Grant Project," according to the newsletter.

In 2021, more than $20,000 has been spent on the following projects that enhance spaces around the new Streetscape:

Barraque Plaza -- The crepe myrtle trees in the planters at the plaza were trimmed back and new azaleas were planted around the trees.

Barraque Garden -- The garden received new landscaping and maintenance on the crepe myrtle trees. Two new Ginko trees were also added.

Third & Main Street Park -- The park was cleared of all the old existing overgrown bushes and replaced with new landscaping and lighting for the Main Street Mural.

RJ's Sports Grill & Bar -- The establishment received assistance with the purchase of new outdoor signage on the corner of the building facing both Second Avenue and Main Street.

Details: Pine Bluff Downtown Development, (870) 536-8742 or pbdowntown@sbcglobal.net or ppdd110pine@yahoo.com.