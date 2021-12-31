Harrison man, 54, dies in Fulton County crash

One person died in a crash on U.S. 62 Wednesday afternoon, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Timothy Williams, 54, of Harrison died in a collision about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 62 near Agnos, in Fulton County.

Williams was driving east in a 2021 GMC when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2007 Dodge in the westbound lane, fatally injuring him.

Troopers judged road conditions at the time of the crash to be foggy and wet, the report states.