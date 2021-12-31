High school roundups

BOYS

FARMINGTON 59, GREENE COUNTY TECH 36 Layne Taylor ran away with MVP honors for Farmington (14-1) during the finals of the Ultimate Mountain Home Tournament. Taylor had 22 points, 11 assists and 7 rebounds for the Cardinals. Nathan Monroe and Caleb Blakely also have 10 points each while Logan Burch ended with nine for Farmington.

FOUNTAIN LAKE 44, DREW CENTRAL 40 Colby Lambert totaled 15 points as Fountain Lake (14-1) held on to capture the Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament at Drew Central. Kade Bodiford had 11 points for Drew Central (12-4).

IZARD COUNTY 63, HARDING ACADEMY (TENN.) 54 Gunner Gleghorn scored 32 points to lead Izard County (11-7) to third place in the upper division of the Bad Boy Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational at Highland. Denton Reiley had 13 points and Tyler Hill ended with 10 points for the Cougars.

JONESBORO 66, TAMPA CATHOLIC (FLA.) 50 Jessie Washington hit four three-pointers and finished with 17 points to lead Jonesboro (9-2) to a bounce back victory in the Arby's Classic at Bristol, Tenn. Deion Buford-Wesson had 13 points and Isaac Harrell tallied 12 points for the Golden Hurricane.

MANSFIELD 61, BOONEVILLE 49 Tyler Escalante put in 24 points for Mansfield (4-13), which closed out its Bill Frye Invitational by exacting revenge against a team it lost to in the season opener in November.

MONTICELLO 63, PARKERS CHAPEL 23 Kedrick Anderson totaled 16 points in a consolation bracket win for Monticello (5-7) at the Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament at Drew Central. Jaylen Gray had 10 points to pace Parkers Chapel (2-9).

PEA RIDGE 40, VIAN (OKLA.) 37 Jared Brewer came through with 12 points to carry Pea Ridge (7-9) to a three-point win at the Bill Frye Invitational at Mansfield.

SHERIDAN 60, MAYFLOWER 44 Peyton Free's 26 points topped all scorers for Sheridan (10-3), which responded to Wednesday's loss to Alma to finish its own holiday tournament on a high note.

STUTTGART 64, DUMAS 55 Arlie Lee supplied 32 points and 20 rebounds for Stuttgart (7-2) in the championship game of the Clarendon-Holly Grove Holiday Tournament. Mike Reddick had 23 points for Dumas (12-1), which suffered its first loss of the year.

WONDERVIEW 72, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 66, OT Sam Reynolds had 31 points as Wonderview (22-1), ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, battled back from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the No. 2-ranked team in Class 1A during the Wildcat Classic at Episcopal Collegiate in Little Rock. Caleb Squires added 27 points for the Daredevils.

GIRLS

BOONEVILLE 53, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 40 Leah Swint had 23 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals as Booneville (12-0) won the Bill Frye Invitational at Mansfield. Joleigh Tate ended with 15 points and five rebounds for the Lady Bearcats, who won their third tournament title. Hailey Tunnel and Maiesha Washington both had 15 points for Shiloh Christian (9-6).

DERMOTT 56, HAMPTON 26 Elisabeth Rowe collected 18 points to lead Dermott (20-3) to a third-place finish in the Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament at Drew Central. Amariah Swygart scored 14 points for Hampton (3-8).

DUNCANVILLE (TEXAS) 73, CONWAY 72 Kenidi Glover had 23 points and Victoria Flores countered with 19 points as Duncanville (20-4) pulled out a victory to win the Sandra Meadows Classic on its home floor. Tajenaa Gooden scored 15 points for the Lady Panthers, who led 41-39 at halftime. Chloe Clardy had 38 points for Conway (14-1), which whipped Bartlett, Tenn., 76-48, earlier in the day behind Clardy's 25 points to advance to the final. Savannah Scott chipped in with 12 points in the championship game for the Lady Wampus Cats.

FOUNTAIN LAKE 38, DREW CENTRAL 37 Paige Davis notched 13 points to push Fountain Lake (7-5) past the host team in the finals of the Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament. Gracie Connard finished with 15 points for Drew Central (12-5).

HACKETT 47, WALDRON 27 Mackenzie Mendenhall supplied 15 points in a complete victory for Hackett in the Bill Frye Invitational at Mansfield.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 50, EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 40 Ashton Elley scored 14 points in the final of the Wildcat Classic for Little Rock Christian (10-2), which won its fifth game in a row. Mia Smith and Ashley Hopper each had 10 points apiece for the Lady Warriors.

MANSFIELD 61, VIAN (OKLA.) 54 Alyson Edwards' 25 points helped send Mansfield (9-7) out of its Bill Frye Invitational with a third-place finish. Sadie Roberts added 16 points for the Lady Tigers.

MARION 55, FAYETTEVILLE 28 Daedreanna Cail had 20 points for Marion (9-5), which had 10 players score in its blowout in the consolation bracket of the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas. Jayla Johnson notched eight points in a loss for Fayetteville (5-8).

PARKERS CHAPEL 48, CROSSETT 20 Kallie Martin turned in a game-high 17 points as Parkers Chapel (6-5) won its final game of the consolation bracket in the Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament at Drew Central.

RECTOR 46, FORDYCE 41 Ellie Ford completed an impressive showing at Berryville's CS Bank Holiday Hoops Tournament with 26 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in the title game for Rector (11-5). Madison Wolfenbarger added 14 points for the Lady Cougars.

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 68, LONOKE 59 Olivia Allen saved her best game for last, pouring in 34 points to lead Southside Batesville (14-1) to the Goldfish Classic championship. Brett Gardner had 21 points and Kamie Jenkins tallied six points and 16 rebounds for the Lady Southerners. Graison King had 22 points for Lonoke (10-2).

VIOLA 48, POCAHONTAS 29 Viola (9-13) drilled 12 three-pointers to cap its run in the consolation bracket at the CS Bank Holiday Hoops Classic at Berryville. Audrey Newberry hit 7 threes and scored 21 points while A.J. McCandlis finished with 8 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds for the Lady Longhorns.