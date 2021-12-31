Sections
High school scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:09 a.m.

BOYS

Ashdown 67, Lake Village 57

Bald Knob 48, Cross County 45

Bradley 51, Fouke 36

Commerce, Texas 72, Hope 55

Farmington 59, Greene County Tech 36

Jonesboro 66, Tampa Catholic, Fla. 50

Junction City 59, Cave City 51

Lafayette, Mo. 60, Morrilton 43

Lamar 63, West Fork 50

Maumelle 84, Mills 73

McGehee 56, El Dorado 50

Ozark Catholic 75, Johnson County Westside 54

Paragould 38, Mountain Home 34

Rockwall, Texas 61, Little Rock Central 44

Spring Hill 66, Bloomburg, Texas 36

Stuttgart 64, Dumas 55

Subiaco Academy 47, Pulaski Academy 45

West Memphis 71, Mitchell, Tenn. 41

GIRLS

Cabot 58, Carthage, Mo. 46

Conway 77, Bartlett, Tenn. 48

Duncanville, Texas 73, Conway 72

Emerson 43, Garrett Memorial, Texas 33

Farmington 66, Rogers 38

Fort Smith Northside 42, Kansas City North, Mo. 19

Fouke 44, Bradley 40

Johnson County Westside 49, Ozark Catholic 47

Marion 55, Fayetteville 28

Marion 60, Bishop Lynch, Texas 40

North Little Rock 41, Mansfield Legacy, Texas 34

Springdale Har-Ber 49, Mountain Home 20

Valley Springs 64, Flippin 50

Other tournaments

Bad Boys Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational

At Highland

Batesville 47, Marianna 44

Melbourne 76, Middle College, Tenn. 74

Highland 70, Calico Rock 56

Osceola 70, Harding Academy JV 63

The New School 51, Manila 48

Conway 67, Hot Springs 47

Bank OZK Classic

At Ozark

Boys

Lavaca 40, Ozark 18

County Line 61, Cedarville 32

eStem 69, Mountainburg 33

Lincoln 76, Hector 50

Girls

County Line 39, Cedarville 35

Hector 36, Ozark 34

Beebe Holiday Tournament

At Beebe

Boys

Beebe 44, LR Southwest 28

Cabot 64, Vilonia 39

Greenwood 46, LR Flames 43

Harding Academy 77, Friendship Aspire 31

Girls

Vilonia 45, Greenwood 38

Rogers Heritage 50, Beebe 43

Jacksonville 44, LR Southwest 27

Harding Academy 42, Wynne 36

Bill Frye Invitational

At Mansfield

Boys

Mansfield 61, Booneville 49

Waldron 52, Paris 41

Pea Ridge 40, Vian, Okla. 37

Pocola, Okla. 68, Hackett 47

Girls

Booneville 53, Shiloh Christian 40

Mansfield 61, Vian, Okla. 54

Hackett 47, Waldron 27

Coke Classic

At Fort Smith Northside

Boys

Charleston 58, LR Hall 43

Sylvan Hills 67, Bryant 56

Springdale Har-Ber 61, FS Southside 50

Putnam City West, Okla. 73, FS Northside 59

Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament

At Drew Central

Boys

Fountain Lake 44, Drew Central 40

Crossett 58, Star City 56

Monticello 63, Parkers Chapel 23

Girls

Fountain Lake 38, Drew Central 37

Dermott 56, Hampton 26

Parkers Chapel 48, Crossett 20

CS Bank Holiday Hoops

At Berryville

Boys

Green Forest 40, Danville 35

Berryville 61, Glendale, Mo. 46

Girls

Viola 48, Pocahontas 29

Rector 46, Fordyce 41

Goldfish Classic

At Lonoke

Girls

Southside Batesville 68, Lonoke 59

DeWitt 49, Carlisle 42

Hoops 4 Hunger

At Russellville

Boys

Dardanelle 66, Baptist Prep 44

Van Buren 54, Shiloh Christian 31

Girls

Bergman 67, Russellville 54

Van Buren 49, Pottsville 46

Atkins 55, Dardanelle 52

Kameron Hale Classic

At Lake Hamilton

Boys

Emerson 51, Centerpoint 42

Nashville 55, Acorn 49

Lake Hamilton 57, LR Catholic 38

Girls

Centerpoint 50, Mena 36

Kirby 40, Acorn 36

Lady Blackhawk

Holiday Invitational

At Pea Ridge

Pea Ridge 54, Mammoth Spring 45

Horatio 51, Joe T. Robinson 32

Providence Academy 60, Green Country, Okla. 50

Winnsboro, Texas 52, Star City 50

Larry Ray Memorial Tournament

At Jessieville

Boys

Jessieville 45, Bigelow 39

Cutter-Morning Star 47, Caddo Hills 45

Girls

Bigelow 48, Caddo Hills 24

Jessieville 51, Cutter-Morning Star 28

Sheridan Invitational

At Sheridan

Boys

Sheridan 60, Mayflower 44

Girls

Valley View 62, Sheridan 50

Rison 54, Magnet Cove 46

Spa City Classic

At Hot Springs Lakeside

Girls

Benton 48, Mount St. Mary 20

Nashville 59, Hot Springs Lakeside 38

Wildcat Classic

At Episcopal Collegiate, Little Rock

Boys

Wonderview 72, West Side Greers Ferry 66

Girls

LR Christian 50, Episcopal Collegiate 40

