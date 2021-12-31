High school scores

BOYS
Ashdown 67, Lake Village 57
Bald Knob 48, Cross County 45
Bradley 51, Fouke 36
Commerce, Texas 72, Hope 55
Farmington 59, Greene County Tech 36
Jonesboro 66, Tampa Catholic, Fla. 50
Junction City 59, Cave City 51
Lafayette, Mo. 60, Morrilton 43
Lamar 63, West Fork 50
Maumelle 84, Mills 73
McGehee 56, El Dorado 50
Ozark Catholic 75, Johnson County Westside 54
Paragould 38, Mountain Home 34
Rockwall, Texas 61, Little Rock Central 44
Spring Hill 66, Bloomburg, Texas 36
Stuttgart 64, Dumas 55
Subiaco Academy 47, Pulaski Academy 45
West Memphis 71, Mitchell, Tenn. 41
GIRLS
Cabot 58, Carthage, Mo. 46
Conway 77, Bartlett, Tenn. 48
Duncanville, Texas 73, Conway 72
Emerson 43, Garrett Memorial, Texas 33
Farmington 66, Rogers 38
Fort Smith Northside 42, Kansas City North, Mo. 19
Fouke 44, Bradley 40
Johnson County Westside 49, Ozark Catholic 47
Marion 55, Fayetteville 28
Marion 60, Bishop Lynch, Texas 40
North Little Rock 41, Mansfield Legacy, Texas 34
Springdale Har-Ber 49, Mountain Home 20
Valley Springs 64, Flippin 50
Other tournaments
Bad Boys Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational
At Highland
Batesville 47, Marianna 44
Melbourne 76, Middle College, Tenn. 74
Highland 70, Calico Rock 56
Osceola 70, Harding Academy JV 63
The New School 51, Manila 48
Conway 67, Hot Springs 47
Bank OZK Classic
At Ozark
Boys
Lavaca 40, Ozark 18
County Line 61, Cedarville 32
eStem 69, Mountainburg 33
Lincoln 76, Hector 50
Girls
County Line 39, Cedarville 35
Hector 36, Ozark 34
Beebe Holiday Tournament
At Beebe
Boys
Beebe 44, LR Southwest 28
Cabot 64, Vilonia 39
Greenwood 46, LR Flames 43
Harding Academy 77, Friendship Aspire 31
Girls
Vilonia 45, Greenwood 38
Rogers Heritage 50, Beebe 43
Jacksonville 44, LR Southwest 27
Harding Academy 42, Wynne 36
Bill Frye Invitational
At Mansfield
Boys
Mansfield 61, Booneville 49
Waldron 52, Paris 41
Pea Ridge 40, Vian, Okla. 37
Pocola, Okla. 68, Hackett 47
Girls
Booneville 53, Shiloh Christian 40
Mansfield 61, Vian, Okla. 54
Hackett 47, Waldron 27
Coke Classic
At Fort Smith Northside
Boys
Charleston 58, LR Hall 43
Sylvan Hills 67, Bryant 56
Springdale Har-Ber 61, FS Southside 50
Putnam City West, Okla. 73, FS Northside 59
Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament
At Drew Central
Boys
Fountain Lake 44, Drew Central 40
Crossett 58, Star City 56
Monticello 63, Parkers Chapel 23
Girls
Fountain Lake 38, Drew Central 37
Dermott 56, Hampton 26
Parkers Chapel 48, Crossett 20
CS Bank Holiday Hoops
At Berryville
Boys
Green Forest 40, Danville 35
Berryville 61, Glendale, Mo. 46
Girls
Viola 48, Pocahontas 29
Rector 46, Fordyce 41
Goldfish Classic
At Lonoke
Girls
Southside Batesville 68, Lonoke 59
DeWitt 49, Carlisle 42
Hoops 4 Hunger
At Russellville
Boys
Dardanelle 66, Baptist Prep 44
Van Buren 54, Shiloh Christian 31
Girls
Bergman 67, Russellville 54
Van Buren 49, Pottsville 46
Atkins 55, Dardanelle 52
Kameron Hale Classic
At Lake Hamilton
Boys
Emerson 51, Centerpoint 42
Nashville 55, Acorn 49
Lake Hamilton 57, LR Catholic 38
Girls
Centerpoint 50, Mena 36
Kirby 40, Acorn 36
Lady Blackhawk
Holiday Invitational
At Pea Ridge
Pea Ridge 54, Mammoth Spring 45
Horatio 51, Joe T. Robinson 32
Providence Academy 60, Green Country, Okla. 50
Winnsboro, Texas 52, Star City 50
Larry Ray Memorial Tournament
At Jessieville
Boys
Jessieville 45, Bigelow 39
Cutter-Morning Star 47, Caddo Hills 45
Girls
Bigelow 48, Caddo Hills 24
Jessieville 51, Cutter-Morning Star 28
Sheridan Invitational
At Sheridan
Boys
Sheridan 60, Mayflower 44
Girls
Valley View 62, Sheridan 50
Rison 54, Magnet Cove 46
Spa City Classic
At Hot Springs Lakeside
Girls
Benton 48, Mount St. Mary 20
Nashville 59, Hot Springs Lakeside 38
Wildcat Classic
At Episcopal Collegiate, Little Rock
Boys
Wonderview 72, West Side Greers Ferry 66
Girls
LR Christian 50, Episcopal Collegiate 40