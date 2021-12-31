



Happy birthday (Dec. 31): You'll express what others need to hear and lead a group into clarity and success. The spirit of receptivity also visits your personal life. Your connections grow stronger, your relationships more vibrant as you make the sort of bold choices that are only possible between people who truly trust one another.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): To maneuver well, make sure you're in the same reality as what you're trying to influence. Once you accept the way things are, you have power in the situation. Drop all resistance to what is.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It will be as easy to make a big change as it is to make a small one. So, as long as you are envisioning a change, go for one that will make a huge difference in your life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Most of what needs organizing is emotional, but it can be handled through the physical moving of objects. You process feelings as you tidy up and arrange your possessions in a pleasing manner.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll look at things like a true and inclusive optimist. That means the glass is neither half full, nor is it half empty. It's all the way filled and brimming over. It's just that some of the content is water and some of it is air.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): One moment you're tuned in to the people around you and present to the conversation and work at hand; the next you are focused on experiencing your inner world. Alternating between these two forms of mindfulness will serve you well.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): One way to keep someone's attention is to dangle a promise in the air, then yank it back. It's the old carrot-on-a-string trick, not for the faint of heart, though it keeps things interesting.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You've been so busy watching the entertainment around you that you forgot to get up and show the world what you can do. Take your turn in the spotlight.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll find creative ways to use what you have. You'll tinker and fix things and assemble your resources in such a way that the result is greater than the sum of its parts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Plan for future good times. The fun you anticipate will bring your endorphins up almost as much as the fun you're actually having. You love to be surprised by humor and camaraderie.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Life is not a dress rehearsal. You're fully aware that the show will go on regardless of the level of energy of your performance, and this is why you give it your all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Removing yourself from a scene will help you see it for what it is. Tonight, someone you know needs to hear words of love. Lead with compassion.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): To learn from your mistakes, you have to be willing to make them in the first place. Your habit of being hard on yourself after the fact isn't helping. Ease up. It's okay not to get it right every time.

SAGITTARIUS MOON RULES THE COUNTDOWN

The raucous Sagittarian moon rules this year’s New Year’s Eve countdown, a fire sign placement sure to turn the party up as the ball comes down. Sagittarian lunar energy is adventurous and friendly, sophisticated and sometimes excessive. So, remember, safety first and when in doubt, get a ride out.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: Certain people put you in the mood to celebrate love, and the more you celebrate it, the more you have between you.

Certain people put you in the mood to celebrate love, and the more you celebrate it, the more you have between you. TAURUS: You know that taking the bull by the horns is sometimes necessary but isn’t always wise.

You know that taking the bull by the horns is sometimes necessary but isn’t always wise. GEMINI: Romantic conversation will center on the pivotal moments that brought you closer with someone.

Romantic conversation will center on the pivotal moments that brought you closer with someone. CANCER: You’ve a flair for making romantic gestures that get right to the heart of the matter.

You’ve a flair for making romantic gestures that get right to the heart of the matter. LEO: Some games of love are never finished — you’ll learn more and formulate your next move.

Some games of love are never finished — you’ll learn more and formulate your next move. VIRGO: Your thoughts drift to a certain someone more often lately — is it love or just a habit of mind? And what’s the difference? Food for thought.

Your thoughts drift to a certain someone more often lately — is it love or just a habit of mind? And what’s the difference? Food for thought. LIBRA: You get the feeling that someone is watching out for you, and you’re right.

You get the feeling that someone is watching out for you, and you’re right. SCORPIO: Real love can be stark. An infusion of fantasy keeps it interesting.

Real love can be stark. An infusion of fantasy keeps it interesting. SAGITTARIUS: People can be poor predictors of what will make them happy. You’ll get joy you wouldn’t have predicted.

People can be poor predictors of what will make them happy. You’ll get joy you wouldn’t have predicted. CAPRICORN: When words aren’t enough, the power of touch will do the job.

When words aren’t enough, the power of touch will do the job. AQUARIUS: You won’t have to give up what you want, only change it.

You won’t have to give up what you want, only change it. PISCES: Fiascoes will make funny stories after enough time has passed.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND: Sagittarius and Capricorn hit it off like an explosion, lighting up every scene they visit. In the first days of 2022, the moon moves out of Sagittarius and goes dark in Capricorn, swinging their dynamic in interesting ways. They will learn more about each other in one weekend than they could learn in months of dating!



