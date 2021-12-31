• Kelley LeBonty, director of the Detroit Animal Welfare Group, said the son of an animal hoarder has surrendered an additional 339 parakeets, leaving four Michigan pet rescue groups with the task of finding homes for 836 of the birds that, LeBonty warned, have not been hand-raised and are afraid of people.

• Vincent Meyer, director of Benoit Cine Distribution, which provides snack foods to theaters, said his company is racing to deliver popcorn, candy and beverages the week before a covid-related French movie theater snack ban goes into effect while bracing for the crush of canceled orders that will follow.

• Steven Ward and his wife, Karen, said their 23-year streak of monthly skiing trips near their Bend, Ore., home and around the U.S. Northwest has given them a special understanding of climate change, adding that they are finding it harder to find places with enough snow in late summer and early fall.

• Kalicharan Maharaj, accused of making a derogatory speech against Mohandas Gandhi and praising the assassin who killed the Indian leader in 1948 over perceived sympathy toward Muslims, was arrested for promoting hatred between religious groups.

• Jeff Lees, coroner of Pennsylvania's Cambria County, said autopsies and tests showed that three siblings in their late 60s and early 70s found dead in a home near Johnstown two months ago died of covid-19.

• John Clary faces a murder charge in the death of a Bloomfield, Mo., woman, telling police that as he threatened her ex-boyfriend at gunpoint, she grabbed his hand and during a scuffle the gun went off.

• Christine Lambrecht, Germany's defense minister, said "consequences are being examined" for a self-described soldier arrested after being accused of making a "warning" video demanding an end to coronavirus restrictions.

• Susila Jones, executive director of Cross-Lines Community Outreach, said social service agencies in Kansas City, Kan., will open Wyandotte County's only emergency overnight shelter ahead of freezing temperatures despite Mayor Tyrone Garner's declaration that he will not allow it.

• Austin McDaniel, an Alaska State Police spokesman, said a St. Paul Island couple named as guardians of a 2-year-old boy after the toddler's father was arrested in the slaying of the child's mother were charged in the boy's death two months after they gained custody of him.