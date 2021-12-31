Johnson posts an apology

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas basketball player Kamani Johnson posted an apology on his Twitter account Wednesday night after it was announced that he had been suspended indefinitely from the team by Coach Eric Musselman.

Musselman declined to be specific about the reason for the suspension after the Razorbacks' 81-68 loss at Mississippi State on Wednesday night. Johnson also didn't address a specific reason for his suspension.

"I would like to apologize for my careless and selfish actions over the past few months," Johnson said. "I've let my family, teammates, staff and our entire fan base down."

Johnson, a 6-7 junior who redshirted at Arkansas last season after transferring from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, was arrested on June 10 in Fayetteville and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Musselman said Johnson was disciplined internally within the program after his arrest. He had dressed out for all 12 of the Razorbacks' games prior to Mississippi State and played in seven -- all off the bench.

Johnson is averaging 3.4 points and 3.0 rebounds. His best game was in Arkansas' 81-55 victory over Elon on Dec. 21 when he had 15 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocked shots in 17 minutes.

"Since I came into the city of Fayetteville last year I have been through many ups and downs, but one thing that has never changed is the love that I have been shown here," Johnson said in his Twitter post. "You all have supported me 100% through everything and deserve 100% from me in return.

"As a man I have taken responsibility for my actions and am dealing with the consequences. Moving forward, I will learn from this. We all make mistakes, but the goal is to learn from them. I'm committed to doing just that.

"I am thankful for the support and resources provided by the athletic department. I truly appreciate those who are sticking with me through this process."

As a sophomore at UALR, Johnson averaged 11.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists during the 2019-20 season.