The world in brief: Kashmir offensives leave 7 people dead

Kashmir offensives leave 7 people dead

SRINAGAR, India -- Six suspected rebels and an Indian soldier were killed in two separate counterinsurgency operations in disputed Kashmir, police said Thursday.

The killings came during a surge in the government's offensive against anti-India rebels in Kashmir, which is divided between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan, and claimed by both.

Fighting started after government forces cordoned off two southern villages in Anantnag and Pulwama districts Wednesday night in search of militants reportedly hiding there, police said.

Six militants were killed in the two incidents, police said. Three soldiers and one police officer were also injured, and one of the soldiers died later at a hospital, officials said.

Police said in a statement that two of the slain suspected militants were Pakistani nationals, but they offered no evidence. It said three of the dead, including a Pakistani, were involved in an attack on a police bus in the outskirts of the region's main city of Srinagar on Dec. 13 in which three police officers were killed and 11 others wounded.

According to government records, at least 168 militants, 34 civilians and 30 Indian troops have been killed this year in the Kashmir Valley.

Rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989.

India insists that the Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle.

Global's population 7.8B as '22 dawns

The world's population is projected to be 7.8 billion on New Year's Day, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

That represents an increase of 74 million people, or a 0.9% growth rate from New Year's Day 2021. Starting in the new year, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, the Census Bureau estimated.

Meanwhile, the U.S. grew by almost 707,000 people over the past year, and the nation's population is expected to be 332.4 million on New Year's Day, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Census Bureau estimate represents a 0.2% growth rate from New Year's Day 2021 to New Year's Day 2022.

Starting in the new year, the U.S. is expected to grow by one person every 40 seconds from births, minus deaths, as well as net international migration. The U.S. is expected to experience a birth every nine seconds and a death every 11 seconds, as well as an additional person from international migration every 130 seconds.

Blast at Pakistani college kills 4 people

QUETTA, Pakistan -- A roadside bomb exploded outside a college in southwestern Pakistan on Thursday, killing four people and wounding at least 15, mostly passersby, police and a rescue official said.

The attack happened outside the Science College in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, according to Fida Hussain, a senior police officer. Baqi Hussain, a rescuer, said they transported three bodies and about a dozen wounded to a hospital, where one of the seriously wounded died. Hussain also confirmed that four people died in the bombing.

The college was closed at the time of the attack because of the winter break, and none of the teachers or students were among the victims.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but previous such attacks have been blamed on militants and separatists.

U.S. seizes 849 pounds of heroin at sea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- United States navy vessels seized 849 pounds of heroin in the Arabian Sea worth some $4 million, in a bust by the international maritime operation in the region, officials said Thursday.

The USS Tempest and USS Typhoon seized the drugs hidden aboard a stateless fishing vessel plying Mideast waters, the international task force said in a statement. The seizure took place Monday.

The Navy said the fishing vessel likely came from Iran. All nine crew members identified themselves as Iranian nationals, according to Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins, a spokesperson for the U.S. Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet.

He did not elaborate on who manufactured the drugs or their ultimate destination.

As the task force ramps up regional patrols, it has confiscated illegal drugs worth more than $193 million during operations at sea this year -- more than the amount of drugs seized in the past four years combined, its statement said.

Heroin is trafficked to the Middle East and even Europe by land from Iran and Afghanistan through well-worn land routes in the Balkans, Southern Caucasus mountains or Saudi Arabia, according to last year's U.N. Global Synthetic Drugs Assessment. Smugglers from Iran have increasingly taken to sea to get heroin into South Asia, the report added, with Iranian and Pakistani sailors often arrested near Sri Lanka.

Iran's porous 1,195 mile-long eastern border with Afghanistan, the world's largest producer of opium, has turned it into a key transit country for the illicit drug trade.





Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard at a check point in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Six suspected rebels and an Indian soldier were killed in two separate counterinsurgency operations in disputed Kashmir, police said Thursday. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

