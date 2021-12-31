On bodily autonomy

I have wondered recently if Tom Cotton's voice wasn't working. He wasn't reported saying anything else profoundly stupid in about a couple of weeks. Then came his claim that no one in Arkansas wanted another "politician" messing with his/her personal health choices. Never mind that he and Rev. Jason Rapert--both of them among that disreputable crew--persist in making laws to control women's personal health choices and bodily autonomy.

He's on record that a woman must have borne children to qualify as a teacher. Pity that Catholic nuns teaching for years don't know that. And for crying out loud, how can men qualify?

Sen. John Boozman makes stupid votes because he's a Republican drone committed to frustrating Joe Biden at Sen. Mitch McConnell's direction.

Folks, when most large medical providers, most business owners and the majority of reasonable people approve mandates, these cretins in the legislatures are doing nothing more than politickin'. People are dying because of such idiocy!

KARL HANSEN

Hensley

Forget about Brandon

So now we have a new word for the English language: schmeck (as in Jared Schmeck). Loosely interpreted, it means anyone who debases their religion (primarily Christianity) by claiming knowledge way beyond their mental capacity and is willing to use profane language at Christmas to garner attention to their self-righteous viewpoint. It can readily be applied to anyone that displays a yard sign that boldly contains the word "Brandon."

There are various derivatives of the word: Schmeckian (someone who thinks Jared is cool), Schmeck-fest (Trump rally), Schmeck-publican (anyone whose religion primarily revolves around Trump).

REX ROBBINS

North Little Rock

The party over people

It seems it's all about the party line for Republican leaders, and not what's best for their constituents. For an example of the GOP's party-over-people approach, look at the Republican rejection of a spending bill that would bring in much-needed funds for dilapidated or nonexistent infrastructure to places that sorely need it. Republican leaders know their districts need this assistance, but accepting it goes against the national party agenda, which of course is Donald Trump's agenda.

It's all about Trump. Republicans in Congress could be bringing home the bacon for their constituents, but are paying homage to Trump instead.

RL HUTSON

Cabot