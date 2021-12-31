Little Rock Police Department worked to halve surging crime rate in 2021, chief says

Little Rock's chief of police Thursday commended his officers for reining in the city's growing violent crime rate from its peak in May, also pointing out that the city's record-high homicide rate is low compared with cities of similar size in other Southern states.

In the Thursday morning news conference, Chief Keith Humphrey also touted the success of a social worker employed by the department starting this year and talked about the force's partnership with federal agencies to prosecute gun crimes in the city.

Although crime in the city did surge in 2021, Humphrey said the department was able to use statistical data from 2020 to predict the increase, which mirrors a nationwide crime wave, and deploy their resources to counter it.

As of Thursday, the city's violent crime rate was up 12% from 2020, Humphrey said, but that is lower than in May, when violent crime had surged 22% compared with the year before.

Through their initiatives and hard work from officers, "we cut it in half," Humphrey said, contrasting the year's peak rate to the rate at the year's end.

The city's property crime rate ended the year up 10% from 2020, according to city statistics released Dec. 20.

Humphrey compared the city's 64 homicides so far this year -- up from 55 last year, and the highest rate since at least 2010 -- to the rates in three cities with similar populations: Jackson, Miss.; Baton Rouge, La.; and Birmingham, Ala.

Little Rock's population, recorded in the April 1, 2020 census, was 202,591. In the same census, Jackson had a population of 153,701, Baton Rouge reported 227,470 and Birmingham tallied 200,733, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

In 2020, Jackson reported 128 homicides, and 129 as of Dec. 6, 2021, Humphrey said. Baton Rouge reported 136 last year and 167 so far this year. Birmingham reported 120 homicides in 2020 and 122 as of Dec. 6, 2021.

Humphrey's statistics could not be immediately double-checked -- the online crime-reporting databases for Jackson and Birmingham are not up-to-date and Baton Rouge's does not offer a summary of crimes by type.

Humphrey takes the statistics as a sign that Little Rock is weathering the nationwide increase in violent crime relatively well, he said, though he did not want to discount the efforts of the other cites' police forces.

"We don't take our violent crime enforcement lightly here," Humphrey said.

The chief, who has this fall stressed the importance of seeking federal charges against violent criminals in the city to keep criminals behind bars longer, pointed to joint efforts with the FBI, ATF and DEA that helped curb crime this year.

Police partnered with federal agents for Operation Cease Fire in May 2021, which led to 61 arrests, many of them resulting in felony charges, Humphrey said.

It's not that state convictions are insufficient, Humphrey said, but that federal convictions carry more weight and "send a message."

"We would like to see stronger convictions, longer convictions," Humphrey said.

Faced with an increase in gun crime this year, Humphrey added a second officer to the task force working with the ATF, he said.

In an effort to curb gun crime, police seized 734 illegally owned firearms and arrested 501 people with illegally owned weapons as of Dec. 21. 2021.

"Think about how many more violent crimes would have occurred," if these guns and people had not been taken off the streets, Humphrey said.

Concerningly, many of those involved in the shootings -- both suspects and victims -- are between 14 and 23 years old, Humphrey said.

"These kids are captivated with guns, they think that's the only way to solve their problems," Humphrey said. "They think this is a real life video game."

The chief called on parents to check their children's rooms for firearms and monitor the content they are viewing on social media, as well as keeping guns out of their reach.

Another initiative, aimed at addressing non-criminal calls dealing with people who need help because of homelessness or mental illness, saw a social worker hired to help police, Humphrey said.

Officers last year identified seven people who were homeless or suffering from mental illness who had repeated encounters with police, Humphrey said.

Since July, the social worker has worked with these people, resulting in a 67% decrease of calls relating to these seven and a 63% decrease in incarcerations for the same group, Humphrey said.

Two are now enrolled in long-term mental health programs, he added.

Humphrey said he is excited to bring in two additional social workers in 2022 to reinforce a program he sees as successful in helping people facing these struggles without police being directly involved.

Finally, Humphrey addressed the staffing issues within the department, saying that the signing bonus has been raised to $10,000 for new officers.

In an October news conference, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. outlined the need for 100 more officers to bring the force to full strength.

Humphrey said he is hopeful about the next class of recruits, who will start their training in February, he said. The class is larger than ones this year, and more than 50% of the recruits are women, he said.

Because of staffing issues and the covid-19 pandemic, the force's officers have had to be incredibly flexible, taking on extra hours, sometimes at a moment's notice, said Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins.

"I thought being flexible was only going to be for 2020, but it's been our mantra for 2021 as well," Young-Haskins said.

In the face of long hours and new assignments to try and curb crime, "not one officer has complained and said no," Humphrey said. "They stepped up to the task."