LIVE! in NWA: Route 358 rings in New Year

"Route 358's folk style and vocals feel deep woods at times and cinematic pop at others while remaining grounded in their acoustic roots," one reviewer said in 2021.

The band -- family trio Jodi, Jade and Derrick Mears -- also won the NewSong Showcase for their single "Redemption" in 2021 and released their sophomore LP, "Peregrination I," in September. They'll bring their "bending and blending" of folk, country, bluegrass, rock and pop to Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs, for a New Year's Eve show at 6 p.m. today.

ELSEWHERE

• Due to illness, Divas on Fire will NOT perform at 9 p.m. today; Vintage Pistol will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Chelsea's Cafe, 10 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs. Free. 253-8231; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• There's a New Year's Eve celebration with Alyssa Galvan at 7 p.m. today; and a New Year's drag brunch begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Modern August performs at 5 p.m. Saturday at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. 363-4187; facebook.com/gotaholdbrewing.com.

• A New Year's Eve Happy Hour with Full House starts at 6 p.m. today; and an Arkansauce New Year's Eve Bash starts at 9 p.m. today at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• The ultimate New Year's Eve party returns to Downtown Fort Smith with festivities beginning at 8 p.m. and the ball drop and countdown to 2022 immediately before midnight at Sixth and Garrison beside First National Bank. Fireworks will be happening, too! fortsmith.org/new-year-s-eve-ball-drop/

• A Wizard of Oz costume party with champagne at midnight starts at 9 p.m. at Club Kinkead's, 1004 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. 763-1547.

• The Jeff Horton Band rings in the New Year before traveling to the International Blues Challenge later in the month, 8 p.m. today, Good Vibrations, 2500 N. 17th St. in Rogers. $10 cover. 246-0509.

• Hard Wired welcomes 2022 with music starting at 8 p.m. today at Saddlebock Brewery, 18244 Habberton Road in Springdale. 419-9969.

• Funk Factory performs starting at 9 p.m. today at the Sassafras Springs Winery at 6461 E. Guy Terry Road in Springdale. $50/person. 419-4999.

• Brian Odle and Hillbilly Underground perform at 9 p.m. today at Shirley's, 1311 S. 48th St. in Springdale. 419-4396.

• Dead Metal Society performs at 9 p.m. today in SEVEN Bar at the Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. 800-754-4111; facebook.com/CherokeeCasinoWSS.

