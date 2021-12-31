Local Basketball Roundup

BOYS

The New School 51, Manila 48

Evan Goldman poured in 20 points to help the Cougars hold off the Lions and claim the Maverick division title of the Bad Boy Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational.

The New School (22-2) led 31-26 at halftime and by only four after three quarters, but held for its third straight win in the event. Jackson Harris and Machael Hardiman added 10 points each for the Cougars.

Farmington 59,

Greene County Tech 36

Layne Taylor scored 22 points as Farmington captured the Ultimate Auto Group Basketball Tournament championship with a victory over Greene County Tech.

Caleb Blakely and Logan Burch each added 12 points for the Cardinals, who led 15-12 after one quarter and extended it to 30-21 at halftime and 43-31 through three quarters.

Berryville 61,

Springfield Glendale 46

Berryville used a strong second quarter to take the lead, then went on to defeat Glendale to win the Berryville Holiday Hoops Tournament title.

Kade Davidson had 22 points to lead the Bobcats, who went on a 17-8 run to snap a 16-16 deadlock and take a 33-24 halftime lead. Berryville extended its lead to a 47-34 margin after three quarters.

Weston Teague added 17 points and Jake Wilson 14 for Berryville.

Charleston 58, LR Hall 43

The Tigers (2-6) built a 23-16 halftime lead and never let the Warriors (0-9) back into the game to win the seventh-place game of the Coke Classic.

Brandon Scott paced three Charleston players in double-figures with 19 points while Brevyn Ketter contributed 12 and Bryton Ketter added 10. Heden Singleton scored 13 to lead Hall.

Springdale Har-Ber 61, Fort Smith Southside 50

The Wildcats (10-2) pulled away in the middle two quarters to down the Mavericks (6-6) in the Coke Classic third-place game.

Jermaine Tilford scored 21 points to lead the Wildcats while Miles Rolfe and Cameron Mains each added 10. Yazed Taforo poured in a game-high 27 to pace the Mavericks while Dmitri Lloyd added 10.

County Line 61, Cedarville 33

The Indians put up 20 points in the third quarter to win the third-place game of the Bank OZK Classic.

The inside combination of Cooper Watson and Caden Vest combined for 38 points. Watson scored seven of his 22 points in the decisive third quarter, and Vest scored 10 of his 16 points in the period.

Darryl Kattich scored 13 points, and Lane Hightower had 10 for Cedarville.

eStem 69, Mountainburg 33

The eStem Mets scored 36 points in the third quarter to coast to the win in the fifth-place game of the 36th Bank OZK Classic on Thursday.

Elijah Estrada had 13 points, Justin May 12 and Joe Banks 10 for eStem.

Jodin Davison scored eight points for Mountainburg.

Lincoln 76, Hector 60

The Wolves won the seventh-place game of the 36th Bank OZK Classic with big first and fourth quarters.

Trey Reed scored 10 of his 24 points in the final period, and Jace Burks added eight of his 20 in the quarter.

P.J. Henderson scored 18 points to lead Hector.

Huntsville 71,

Lamar, Mo. 60

Hayden Dotson had 22 points to lead a trio of Huntsville players in double figures Thursday as the Eagles took third place in the Black Bracket with a victory over Lamar in the Neosho Holiday Classic.

Huntsville (9-4) bounced back from an early 14-12 deficit to take a 34-32 halftime lead. The Eagles pulled away in the second half, leading 57-51 after three quarters and outscoring Lamar 14-9 over the final 8 minutes.

Kolton Reynolds added 16 points and Mason Davidson 13 for Huntsville.

Waldron 52, Paris 41

Lidge Stinson scored 21 points to lead a trio of Waldron players in double figures as the Bulldogs took third place in the Bill Frye Invitational with a victory over Paris at Mansfield.

Fish McConnell added 17 points and Camdon Holcomb 12 for Waldron, which returns to 3A-4 Conference play Monday with a home game against Cossatot River.

GIRLS

Farmington 66, Rogers 38

Jenna Lawrence hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 33 points as Farmington won the Ultimate Auto Group Basketball Tournament title with a victory over Rogers in the championship game.

Lawrence had the hot hand early as she hit four shots from beyond the arc in the first quarter and had 16 points as the Lady Cardinals (15-1) led 24-7 after one quarter. Rogers (6-7) did pull within 32-20 at halftime, but Farmington pushed its lead back to 49-29 after three quarters.

Carson Dillard added 18 for the Lady Cardinals, who resume 4A-1 Conference play Tuesday night at rival Prairie Grove. Ava Maner had 16 points and was the only player in double figures for Rogers, which begins 6A-West Conference play Tuesday at Fort Smith Southside.

Springdale Har-Ber 49, Mountain Home 20

Caylan Koons had 18 points as Har-Ber claimed third place in the Ultimate Auto Group Basketball Tournament with a convincing win over Mountain Home.

Pacious McDaniel added 15 points and 7 rebounds for Har-Ber, which returns to action Tuesday at home with its 6A-West Conference opener against Bentonville.

Valley Springs 64,

Flippin 50

Cayley Patrick had 26 points Thursday morning as Valley Springs upended Flippin during a seventh-place at the Ultimate Auto Group Basketball Tournament in Mountain Home.

The Lady Tigers (12-7) led 12-6 after one quarter and 36-29 at halftime, then outscored Flippin 17-9 in the third quarter and pulled away.

Camie Moore added 13 points and Macy Willis 12 for Valley Springs, which resumes 3A-1 Conference play with a home game Tuesday against Bergman.

Booneville 53,

Shiloh Christian 40

Booneville broke a 23-23 halftime deadlock and pulled away in the second half to defeat Shiloh Christian and win the Bill Frye Invitational title in Mansfield.

Leigh Swint led Booneville with 23 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals, while tournament most valuable player Joleigh Tate added 15 points. Hailey Tunnell and Maiesha Washington had 15 points apiece for Shiloh Christian.

Bergman 69,

Russellville 54

Bergman erupted for 50 second-half points to rally past Russellville and claim the Hoops for Hunger tournament title Thursday night in Russellville.

The Lady Panthers (21-0) trailed 29-19 at halftime and 34-21 early in the third quarter before their comeback began. Kara Ponder's 3-pointer tied the game at 42 late in the third quarter, then Maddi Holt hit two free throws after a technical foul was called on Russellville and allowed Bergman to take a 44-43 lead into the final 8 minutes of play.

Holt then began the fourth quarter with two more free throws after Russellville was called for another technical foul, and the Lady Panthers went on to outscore the Lady Cyclones 25-11 in the fourth quarter.

Holt, the tournament's most valuable player, finished with 37 points to lead Bergman while Ponder finished with 17.

Hector 36, Ozark 34

Hector outlasted Ozark for the championship of the 36th Bank OZK Classic.

Hector's Hallie Mosley hit two free throws with 25 seconds left and another free throw with 6.1 seconds left.

Hector (9-2) lost leading scorer, Bree McCrotty, with 6:17 left in the third quarter with a head injury with Hector leading 24-14. McCrotty, who scored 30 points in a first-round win over Lincoln, scored 16 points before leaving the game and was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

Ozark (10-5) was led by Autumn Joy, who had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Hector led 8-5 after a quarter, 20-12 at the half and 30-26 after three quarters.

Mountainburg 53, eStem 36

Haley Reed drained three 3-pointers and scored 25 points to rally the Lady Dragons to the come-from-behind victory in the third-place game of the 36th Bank OZK Classic.

Jordan Watkins added 16 points for the Lady Dragons.

Blake Green led eStem with 15 points.

County Line 39, Cedarville 35

The Lady Indians rallied in the fourth quarter to win the fifth-place game of the 36th Bank OZK Classic on Thursday.

Maddie Phillips scored 16 points, and Jayleigh Smith had 11 for County Line, which led 14-2 after a quarter and 20-19 at the half.

Rylee Partain scored 14 points for Cedarville, and McKenzie Marion added 11.

Lincoln 45, Ozark JV 42

Lincoln earned the forfeit win over Johnson County Westside in the seventh-place game and then defeated Ozark's junior varsity, 45-42, as a replacement.

East Newton Co., Mo. 47, Huntsville 34

East Newton kept pulling away through the first three quarters and defeated Huntsville during the fifth-place game at the Neosho Holiday Classic.

Carlie Howerton had 13 points and was the only player in double figures for Huntsville (5-8).

Shiloh Christian 50, Mansfield 43

Hailey Tunnell had 23 points to help Shiloh Christian reach the Bill Frey Invitational's championship game with a victory over the host school Wednesday night.

Maiesha Washington added 11 points for the Lady Saints (9-5).



