Long road trip finally ends for Musselman's Hogs

UP NEXT

Arkansas men vs Vanderbilt

WHEN 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 10-3, 0-1 SEC; Vanderbilt 8-4, 0-0

SERIES Arkansas leads 29-12

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV SEC Network

FAYETTEVILLE -- It was a long trip home for the University of Arkansas basketball team Wednesday night -- and into Thursday morning -- after the Razorbacks played at Mississippi State.

First the Razorbacks had to wait for the weather to clear in Starkville, Miss., so their chartered plane could land to pick them up. Then they sat on the tarmac for about an hour and 45 minutes waiting to take off.

It normally would have been an hour flight to Fayetteville, but after being in the air for nearly two hours because of the weather, it was determined the plane couldn't land in Fayetteville.

Instead, the Razorbacks flew to Oklahoma City and arrived about 1 a.m.

After spending three hours in a hotel, the team left Oklahoma City at 5 a.m. on a bus and drove to Fayetteville.

Because of road construction, the drive took more than four hours with the Razorbacks arriving back on the Arkansas campus at 9:30 a.m. -- nearly 14 hours after their game against the Bulldogs ended.

The game didn't go much better for the Razorbacks than their trip home.

Mississippi State beat Arkansas 81-68 in the SEC opener for both teams, continuing the Razorbacks' struggles at Humphrey Coliseum.

Arkansas fell to 0-4 in SEC openers at Mississippi State and 7-23 overall in road games against the Bulldogs, including 2-16 since the 2000-01 season.

The Razorbacks last won at Mississippi State, 65-61, in 2015.

Arkansas (10-3) is 1-3 in its last four games, losing to Oklahoma 88-66 in Tulsa, to Hofstra 89-81 in North Little Rock and beating Elon 81-55 in Walton Arena prior to losing to Mississippi State.

"We've got to continue to coach and continue to fight and scrap," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "We've got a lot of work to do, we can all see that, and we've got to improve in a lot of areas, not just one area.

"That's what we'll do over the next six days."

After having eight days between the Elon and Mississippi State games because of the Christmas break, the Razorbacks don't play again until Tuesday night against Vanderbilt (8-4) in Walton Arena.

"We still feel like we haven't played our best game," Arkansas senior guard Stanley Umude said. "We think we just have to put it all together with a 40-minute game.

"We just have to build. Get off this losing streak and just build."

The Razorbacks played Wednesday night without senior guard JD Notae, who is averaging team-highs of 18.0 points and 2.7 steals, because he was ill.

Arkansas junior forward Kamani Johnson also didn't make the trip because he's been suspended indefinitely and freshman guard Chance Moore was out because of illness.

While the Razorbacks obviously missed Notae's scoring, their biggest issue in the three losses has been defense.

Oklahoma exceeded its scoring average by 14 points against Arkansas, Hofstra by 11 points and Mississippi State by 6.

"I think we've just got to figure out what's keeping us from getting consecutive stops," Umude said. "I don't think collectively we've played as good of defense as we should all year. I think we've got to pick it up on that side of the ball, lock in on that side of the ball."