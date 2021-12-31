‘Mass’

90 Cast: Jason Isaacs, Ann Dowd, Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney, Breeda Wool, Michelle N. Carter, Kagen Albright

Director: Fran Kranz

Rating: PG-13, for brief strong language, thematic content

Running time: 1 hour 51 minutes

Available for rental or purchase on Apple TV, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.

Writer-director Fran Kranz's feature film debut "Mass" is a crushing close-to-home drama about two couples coping with the loss of their sons after a deadly school shooting. It's also one of the best films of the year. This affecting drama is driven by Kranz's masterful script and four powerhouse performances. The material is heavy, the emotions are raw, and everyone brings the kind of honesty that a subject like this demands.

Taking on a topic like this isn't easy, but Kranz was compelled to following the 2018 Parkland school shooting. He chose to focus on the aftermath rather than the shooting itself, giving time to the other victims -- those who have lost loved ones through these senseless and unfathomable acts of violence. The characters Kranz gives us are strikingly authentic and resemble real-world people who have been affected by this stomach-churning trend.

The movie begins with the camera resting on a small-town Episcopalian church. Inside, staff members led by the affable but slightly neurotic Judy (Breeda Wool), prepare one of their rooms for a meeting. Four chairs and a table are set up in the center of the room; water and snacks in the corner. A very businesslike social worker named Kendra (Michelle N. Carter) comes in and examines the layout, rearranges the chairs, and scans for any emotional triggers. She's well aware of what's about to take place and she needs everything to be exactly right.

Just as Kendra has the room to her liking the first couple arrives. Jay (Jason Isaacs) and his wife, Gail (Martha Plimpton), enter the church already looking worn down and spent. They're there reluctantly following the advice of their therapist back home. "Don't interrogate. Don't be vindictive," they repeatedly remind themselves. Within moments the second couple arrives, Richard (Reed Birney) and Linda (Ann Dowd), equally uncomfortable and apprehensive. They too come with an incredibly heavy weight on their shoulders, one that connects them to the couple sitting across the table forever.

Kendra leaves and the next 90 minutes are spent in the room with the four pain-ridden adults. After navigating through some awkward and uncomfortable small talk, Kranz and his characters start to unpack the real reason they have come together. Both families lost their sons in the same mass school shooting years earlier. Jay and Gail's son Evan was among the many killed inside the school that day. For Richard and Linda, the sobering difference is that their son Hayden did the killing.

In a remarkable show of restraint, Kranz keeps the conversations that follow firmly grounded and crushingly real. There's nothing big or showy about them and there's no waving to awards season voters. The closest he comes to a "big scene" is in a key moment with Gail, but it's so deftly handled by Plimpton that you never second-guess it. That's really the marvel of the film as a whole. You never second-guess any of it. Not the characters, not the interactions, not the emotions. Everything is rooted in truth. There's not a hollow moment or a single false note.

Movies like this usually sink or swim on the backs of their cast. In "Mass" the four central performances are magnificent with all doing career-best work. Each performance is perfectly calibrated and distinctly personal to each particular character. Isaacs barely suppresses Jay's frustration as he still tries to grasp the logic behind the shooting, quoting studies on the human brain while readily admitting he's ill-equipped to understand them. Plimpton has less dialogue, but her pained expressions tell us everything. She's holding so much inside that she could burst at any second. Dowd is so earnest in portraying a shattered woman tortured by her inability to reconcile the son she loved with the murderer he became. And Birney brilliantly balances Richard's thinly veiled exasperation with his crippling sense of guilt.

"Mass" is a harrowing and draining chamber piece that may test your endurance. Kranz takes that into consideration, occasionally stepping out of the room to let us catch our breath. And despite the film's challenging material, it ends with a ray of hope. It's fragile and may be just a glimmer, but it's a welcomed touch. And it works because it feels genuine and doesn't undermine what came before it. By the end we aren't sure of what's ahead for these four people or how their lives will play out. But that small sliver of hope gives us something to cling to.

Kranz doesn't pretend to have all the answers and he smartly makes his film about people rather than hot topics. There are references to concerns often thrust to the center of these discussions -- guns, violent video games, the internet. But in reality something deeper has changed within our society. Something has polluted our ways of seeing each other, our ways of communicating. Our ability to respect, empathize, and show compassion has dulled. Why? We as a nation and a society are much like the four people in the church room. We don't have the answers and we're still looking. The key difference is they've been affected in the most devastating way imaginable and their experience should be an eye-opener for the rest of us.