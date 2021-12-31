'Matrix Resurrections': A fresh return

While "The Matrix" came with a mindblowing premise and had a massive impact on the action genre for years to come, "The Matrix Revolutions" squandered most of the remaining goodwill among fans with a disappointing ending. So how does "The Matrix Resurrections" stack up? Pretty well, actually.

The original film may well have been lightning in a bottle, like "The Predator." It's an original concept beloved by millions of fans across the globe, and the next two films -- well it's fair to say they didn't go the way of the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, which kicked off just two years later.

And while all endless sequels and reboots come with a cold calculated formula designed to capture cash from nostalgia and the remaining goodwill of fans, "The Matrix Resurrections" has an emotional reason to exist on top of that.

Director Lana Wachowski (who helmed the original trilogy with her sister, Lilly Wachowski) lost her parents and a close family friend in a small window of time, according to Entertainment Weekly. And while she grieved, an idea for a fourth entry in "The Matrix' franchise spawned. She'd lost her parents and found comfort in the idea of resurrecting Trinity and Neo, two characters central to the original story.

And that's what artists do. So many create through their pain and use grief to fuel inspiration for new ideas. Wachowski couldn't bring her parents back, but she could write a script and resurrect two characters that meant the world to her.

Keanu Reeves returns as Neo/Thomas Anderson, complete with his now-signature beard and shaggy hair. In "The Matrix Resurrections," Thomas is once again a software developer, just as he was in the original film before he left the Matrix. But in this world, Thomas is a successful millionaire who developed the original three Matrix films as bestselling video games.

For the first hour or so of this movie, Thomas is a man who seemingly has everything but is still searching for something, just like he was in the first movie. And any supposed "memories" of his time as the legendary warrior Neo are written off as nothing more than paranoid delusions by his therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris.

The level of meta packed into the first hour of "The Matrix Resurrections" will feel like a boxing glove punching viewers in the face, because of all the jokes the film makes at the expense of the previous trilogy. In this world the Matrix is reduced to nothing more than an entertaining story, and while Thomas doesn't want to make a fourth game, his software company is forcing him to.

Also present in this rebooted Matrix is Trinity, played once again by Carrie-Anne Moss. But now she's called Tiffany and has no memories of her time roaring around on motorcycles and beating up too many security guards to count. Now she has a husband and kids, much to Thomas' disappointment, as he finds himself fascinated by her whenever they bump into each other at a cafe they frequent.

The level of callbacks to sometimes seemingly insignificant details from the original trilogy will feel like a scavenger hunt for established fans. Newcomers will probably feel lost. While some reboots or sequels that come decades later might shy away from certain details of the story they're based on, Wachowski leaned hard into the established mythology of the first three movies.

While Thomas is trying to make sense of his supposed nervous breakdowns, new characters to the series are trying to save him. At the forefront is Jessica Henwick as Bugs, a blue-haired stick of dynamite and captain of the Mnemosyne ship. After Bugs awakens him, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays a programmed version of Morpheus, a character previously portrayed by Laurence Fishburne.

"The Matrix Resurrections" does an acceptable job of explaining Morpheus' change, but it will be a little bit of a bummer to fans of the series that Fishburne isn't in this movie. With that said, Abdul-Mateen II brings his own version of the character forward instead of trying to merely copy Fishburne's previous performance.

And it works because of the first hour of meta "The Matrix Resurrections" commits to, where callbacks aren't just present for the sake of nostalgia, but exist to show parallels between the version of the Matrix Neo and Trinity died to save humanity from in "The Matrix Revolutions" and this new one they've been resurrected to exist in.

When Bugs and Morpheus finally do get Neo out of this new Matrix, and he gets his memories back, the former savior finds himself in a world of hurt. It turns out the machines were pumping his brain full of all kinds of chemicals to keep him from aging, and as he goes through withdrawals, Neo finds he's not nearly as powerful as he once was. He's lost a step, much as Bond did in "Skyfall."

His new foe outpaces him at every turn, but Neo remains determined to go back into the Matrix to rescue Trinity, the only person he still cares about in this world.

The first three Matrix films are action movies wrapped in digital philosophy, with a romantic subplot between Neo and Trinity. But this new entry shifts the dynamic a bit, putting less emphasis on the fights and more on the love story between these two central characters. It also tips the scales a bit and puts a little more emphasis on Trinity, whereas she was sidelined more as the previous sequels dragged on.

"The Matrix Resurrections" offers up plenty of action, but none of it quite hits the level of the original film. And that's acceptable because this isn't an action movie. It's a romance. And once audiences view the film through that lens, hopefully they'll understand why this fourth entry works better than the previous ending given to the franchise.

Wachowski knew exactly what to tweak to make a fresh entry in the series 18 years after an ending most Matrix fans would rather pretend didn't exist. If she'd just tried to make another action movie, it likely would have gone the way of Revolutions, and most fans would have hated it.

Reeves and Moss are older now, and audiences have seen them kill hundreds -- if not thousands of bad guys. But a love story where two amnesiac paramours have to reclaim their identities and fight an entire world to claw their relationship back one piece at a time? That's a fresh narrative, especially when it's mixed with more than a pinch of meta.