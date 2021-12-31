Sections
MLB calendar

Today at 2:05 a.m.

MLB Calendar

JAN. 14 Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

JAN. 15 International signing period opens, 8 a.m. Central.

JAN. 25 Baseball Writers' Association of America Hall of Fame vote announced, Secaucus, N.J.

JAN. 31-FEB. 18 Salary arbitration hearings, St. Petersburg, Fla.

FEB. 16 Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

FEB. 21 Voluntary reporting date for other players.

FEB. 25 Exhibition games start.

FEB. 26 Mandatory reporting date.

MARCH 31 Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

JULY 19 All-Star Game, Los Angeles.

AUG. 11 Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Dyersville, Iowa.

AUG. 21 Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.

OCT. 2 Regular season ends.

DEC. 15 International signing period closes, 4 p.m. Central.

Print Headline: MLB calendar

