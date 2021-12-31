



• Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's marriage is officially over more than 10 years after the award-winning journalist petitioned to end her then-25-year marriage to the action star and former California governor. A Los Angeles judge finalized the divorce Tuesday, court records show. The pair had been married since 1986 when Shriver filed for divorce in 2011 after Schwarzenegger, 74, disclosed that he had fathered a child with a member of their household staff years earlier. The revelation set off a tabloid frenzy, but Schwarzenegger and Shriver handled their divorce quietly and without lobbing accusations in court or in public. It's not clear why the process took so long. There were virtually no public actions taken in the case between the initial flurry of filings in 2011 and a resumption of court moves in June. While settlement papers say that neither owes the other any spousal support, the settlement's financial details were kept confidential. Because the couple's four children together are now all adults, there is no child support or custody arrangement. Messages left with the former couple's lawyers seeking comment were not immediately returned. Schwarzenegger, who amassed a fortune playing action roles in the "Terminator" and "Conan" film franchises, put his film career aside in 2003 to serve two terms as governor. Within a year of leaving office, he admitted fathering a child, who is now 24, with a member of his household staff in the late 1990s. Shriver, 66, filed for divorce in July 2011. Shriver, who resigned from the NBC show "Dateline" when her husband announced that he was running for governor, resumed her work as a television journalist after her husband left office.

• LL Cool J will have a more subdued New Year's Eve than planned. The 53-year-old rapper, who was scheduled to headline "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on Friday night, has been forced to cancel after contracting covid-19. "I know it's disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for covid, which means I'll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE," the Long Island native said in a statement late Wednesday. "We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!" The "NCIS: Los Angeles" star was set to perform a pre-midnight set live from Times Square for the ABC New Year's Eve special. R&B singer Chloe has also canceled her performance. ABC is still pushing ahead with the festivities, even as Mayor Bill de Blasio has tightened the Times Square revelry amid concerns about growing covid-19 cases. Fox, on the other hand, canceled its "Toast & Roast 2022″ last week.





LL Cool J poses in the press room during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. The rapper is the recipient of the Musical Excellence Award. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane



