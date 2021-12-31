ASU to host annual agribusiness confab

Arkansas State University will host its 28th annual agribusiness conference Feb. 16 with a portion available online and a focus on climate policy, trade policy and commodity markets.

Registration by Feb. 4 is encouraged. Guests who register to attend virtually later will receive instructions on how to participate.

General sessions, also available online, begin at 8:25 a.m. in the Fowler Center Riceland Hall on College of Agriculture announcements, climate issues and agriculture, the next farm bill, and the 2022 mid-term election's implications for agriculture and trade policy.

In-person sessions not available online begin at 11 a.m. in First National Bank Arena on commodities, rice and grain markets, the cotton market and animal agriculture issues.

The conference concludes after a luncheon and address by J.B. Penn, an ASU alumnus and retired Deere & Co. chief economist.

More information is available from Abigail Jorgenson Coleman at (870) 972-2416 or ajorgenson@astate.edu.

-- Stephen Steed

Tesla recalls cars over camera cable

NEW YORK -- Tesla is recalling certain Model 3s because a coaxial cable for its backup camera can become worn and fail to transmit images to the dashboard console.

All Model 3s from model years 2017 to 2020 are included in the recall, with as many as 356,309 cars affected, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths caused by the defect.

The coaxial cable is attached to a harness on the trunk lid and can become worn after repeated opening and closing of the trunk. If the core of coaxial cable separates because of excessive wear, the rearview camera feed will not be visible on the center display, affecting the driver's view, the NHTSA said.

Tesla will inspect the trunk harnesses in affected vehicles and equip the harness with a guide to protect it from further wear if necessary. Owners who paid to replace or fix the trunk harness for the same issue prior to the recall may be eligible for reimbursement from Tesla.

A letter notifying owners of the issue will be mailed beginning on Feb. 18.

-- The Associated Press

State index finishes at 787.74, off 6.11

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 787.74, down 6.11.

"Equities retreated in late afternoon trading on light volume with the energy and information technology sectors underperforming although the S&P 500 Index has gained 4.61% during the 'Santa Claus Rally' which began Dec. 21," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.