Northwest Arkansas students donate to Mercy NICU families in Rogers

ROGERS -- Six Northwest Arkansas high school seniors recently experienced the joy of giving when they donated activity packs to the siblings of babies in Mercy Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The students, who are part of a cooperative internship program at the hospital, purchased supplies to fill 20 sibling packs with activities, coloring books, games, stuffed animals, snacks and drinks. They surprised the NICU staff with the packs before school let out for Christmas break, according to student Autumn Morris.

"It was a good opportunity to put smiles on kids' faces, especially during the holidays," she said.

Morris and her fellow students are part of an internship developed by a partnership between Friendship Community Care's Pathway to Employment Job Path program and Mercy Hospital, according to Laura Smith, community employment manager for the nonprofit group.

High school teachers select students who have a learning disability and are interested in the medical field, Smith said. Students from Rogers- and Bentonville-area high schools are working as paid interns in the bulk supply unit of the hospital during the academic year.

As part of the internship, students tour different areas of the hospital, Smith said. The NICU especially touched their hearts, she said.

Morris, who plans to become a labor and delivery nurse, said she was inspired by the visit and wanted to find a way to help older brothers and sisters who can't visit their new siblings because of covid-19 precautions.

The students brainstormed with March of Dimes to find a meaningful way to contribute to the NICU, then approached Brianna Moseley, job skills trainer for Friendship Community Care, with their best ideas.

Moseley said she was proud of the students when she learned about their plans for the project.

"To see them so excited to engage with the community, to engage with each other, to spend their own money, it was heartwarming," she said.

The students' initiative and willingness to invest their own money in the project caught the attention of their onsite supervisor Joshua Austin, supply chain manager at Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas. Once they got the idea during their tour of the NICU, it was all they could talk about, he said.

"I was actually surprised because in years past we've had some great kids come through, but we haven't had anyone step up to this kind of involvement," Austin said.

Heather Newell, NICU neonatal nurse practitioner, said she was "blown away" when she learned the students wanted to help the siblings of babies in the NICU.

Having a baby in the NICU is a stressful time for any family, Newell said. Older siblings are oftenexcited when their family has a new baby, so it's hard for them to comprehend when the baby doesn't get to come home, she said.

NICU staff try to include siblings through family-centered care, but due to covid-19 and the time of year, older brothers and sisters can't visit babies in person, Newell said. Mercy has an iPad allowing older siblings to talk and interact with their new brothers and sisters, but the activity packs offer another way to get siblings involved.

"It's a positive way to make them feel included with the birth of the new baby," Newell said. "It brings some joy and some light to a really tough situation."

High school students recently donated supplies for sibling packs for the siblings of NICU patients at Mercy Hospital. The students got the idea after touring the NICU as part of a high school internship.

