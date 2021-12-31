NYC New Year's celebration to go on as planned

NEW YORK -- New York City will ring in 2022 in Times Square as planned despite record numbers of covid-19 infections in the city, the state and around the nation, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

"We want to show that we're moving forward, and we want to show the world that New York City is fighting our way through this," de Blasio said on NBC's "Today" show.

After banning revelers from Times Square a year ago due to the pandemic, city officials previously announced plans for a scaled-back New Year's bash with smaller crowds and vaccinations required.

While cities such as Atlanta have canceled New Year's Eve celebrations, de Blasio said New York City's high covid-19 vaccination rate makes it feasible to welcome masked, socially distanced crowds to watch the ball drop in Times Square. Chicago, Las Vegas and San Antonio are a few of the anomalies, having neither scrapped nor pared back their plans.

"We've got to send a message to the world. New York City is open," said de Blasio, whose last day in office is today.

Thanks to the highly contagious omicron variant that was first identified as a strain of concern last month, new covid-19 cases in the U.S. have soared to their highest levels on record at over 265,000 per day on average. New York City reported a record number of new, confirmed cases -- almost 44,000 -- on Wednesday, according to New York state figures.

Statewide, New York on Wednesday reported more than 74,000 people tested positive for covid-19, the second day in a row that the state set a record of new, confirmed cases. More than 1,600 people were newly hospitalized statewide, pushing the number of covid-19 hospitals around the state to more than 7,300. New York also reported 76 additional deaths.













De Blasio said the answer is to "double down on vaccinations" and noted that 91% of New York City adults have received at least one covid-19 vaccine dose.

The city's next mayor, Eric Adams, will take the oath of office early Saturday in Times Square. Adams, a Democrat like de Blasio, said at a news conference Thursday that his team is working with de Blasio's and he plans to keep much of the outgoing mayor's plans in place.

"January 1 is a new beginning of my administration but it's not a new beginning of our resiliency," Adams said.

Among the policies Adams plans to keep in place is a vaccine mandate for private sector employees that is the most sweeping of any state or major city. Adams said he, like de Blasio, would impose fines on businesses that do not comply but would try to use the fines as a last resort.

Even as reported cases and hospitalizations surge, Adams has committed to keeping schools open and staving off the closures that marked the early months of the pandemic.

"We can't shut down our city again," Adams said. "We can't allow the city to go further into economic despair."

The new mayor said he and a team of advisors are studying whether to expand on other vaccine mandates. New York City currently requires teachers and staff in public and private schools to be vaccinated but de Blasio did impose the requirement on students.

Dr. Dave Chokshi, the city's Commissioner of the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, said Thursday that city officials will decide by spring whether to impose such a requirement for students.

Officials are also studying whether to require that people have received a booster shot in order to be in compliance with vaccine mandates for indoor dining, working out at gyms and other activities.

Adams said he plans to roll out a color-coded system alerting New Yorkers to the current threat level posed by the virus and what safety measures are in place. The incoming mayor did not offer more details about the system.













The new mayor and his medical advisors said Thursday that they plan to distribute face masks that provide more protection against the coronavirus, such as N95s, at health department sites and through community groups. The city also plans to send students home with rapid tests for use at home.

"We should plan and prepare for a challenging few weeks, certainly through January with respect to what we're seeing for the winter surge due to omicron," Chokshi said. "This is not something that we're just going to take passively. This is something that we have agency over."

In Las Vegas, city officials say that they expect more than 300,000 people on the Strip and downtown for the return -- after a one-year hiatus -- of New Year's Eve fireworks. Masks remain required indoors, but face coverings and social distancing are optional outdoors.

"We have to get back the best we can to having normal lives," Mayor Carolyn Goodman said Wednesday at a news briefing.

Clark County, which contains Las Vegas, is averaging about 1,255 new cases a day, more than double the average from two weeks ago, according to a New York Times database. About 53% of adults in the county are fully vaccinated.

Revelers in San Antonio are also returning to ring in 2022 after last year's events were canceled in downtown's Riverwalk because of the pandemic. The event, Celebrate SA, did not suffer from cancellations, despite a steady rise in covid cases in the city attributed to the omicron variant.

Crowds are expected to descend on La Villita and the area surrounding the Hemisfair park, including the Tower of the Americas, to enjoy live music and a fireworks show. Officials had said they felt outdoor spaces provided fewer opportunities for new infections.

Ron Nirenberg, the mayor of San Antonio, urged residents to wear masks in crowded places and get vaccinated as precautionary measures.

"When in doubt, mask up, especially in large crowds or when you don't know the vaccination status of the people you're with," Nirenberg said.

Omicron accounted for about 25% of all new infections in Texas during the week of Dec. 11, according to the state's health department. A week later, that figure ballooned to about 85%.

Chicago will have a downtown fireworks display, even as cases in the city have soared to record levels. The fireworks will be launched at eight sites along a 1.5-mile stretch of Lake Michigan and the Chicago River, where several businesses have arranged viewing parties.

"Importantly, the display can be viewed outdoors where the spread of covid-19 is less likely, so our residents and visitors should feel comfortable while masking up and social distancing or even watching safely from home," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement.

An indoor mask mandate remains in place in Chicago. Next week, a vaccine mandate will take effect for people wishing to dine indoors or visit gyms.

Information for this article was contributed by Karen Matthews and Michelle L. Price of The Associated Press and by Adeel Hassan, Edgar Sandoval and Mitch Smith of The New York Times.