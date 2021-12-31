Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Cavs aim to pick up Rondo

The Cavaliers have made progress in talks with the Los Angeles Lakers about a trade involving veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, a person familiar with the potential deal told The Associated Press on Thursday. Cleveland has been urgently looking for an experienced guard since Ricky Rubio suffered a season-ending knee injury Tuesday night. The Cavs and Lakers are "trending" toward completing the trade, said the person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not yet reached an agreement. It's not yet known which players Cleveland might include in a trade. The Athletic was first to report the potential swap. Rondo is in his first season with the Lakers, who are just 17-19 and have struggled with one of the NBA's older rosters. In a reserve role, the 35-year-old is averaging 3.1 points and 3.7 assists in 18 games.

Rivers, Malone enter protocols

The NBA postponed another game for virus-related reasons Thursday, raising the total to 11 pushed back so far this season while two more head coaches entered the league's health and safety protocols. Golden State's game at Denver was postponed because the Nuggets -- through a combination of injuries and a newly discovered outbreak of the virus -- did not have the league-minimum eight players available to start the contest. Had they played, the Nuggets would have also been without Coach Michael Malone. He went into the protocols on Thursday, as did Philadelphia's Doc Rivers. The 76ers were using assistant coach Dan Burke in Rivers' place for their game Thursday against Brooklyn. Also in the protocols: around 120 players, along with an untold number of other staffers from around the league -- including assistant coaches, broadcasters, referees, media relations personnel, stat crew members, athletic trainers and more.

FOOTBALL

Colts' Leonard off virus list

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard couldn't wait to get back to work Thursday. He has even bigger plans for Sunday. Less than three hours after team officials activated the two-time All-Pro and two other starters from the reserve/covid-19 list, Leonard explained how difficult it was to miss Saturday's game at Arizona -- and how eager he is to face the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend. "Actually, I tested negative that morning and then probably around 1 or 2 is when I tested positive," he said while wearing a mask on a video call with reporters Thursday. "I got on a plane ride back home around 7 and now we're here. I feel good." That's good news for the Colts, who had six starters including Leonard out because of the virus last weekend and would have been severely short-handed Sunday if the NFL hadn't reduced the isolation period from 10 days to five. The Denver Broncos canceled practice Thursday as they retested five players whose results showed both positive and negative results. They held virtual meetings and planned to expand today's practice to make up for the lost time on the field.

Ravens' OL receives extension

The Baltimore Ravens signed offensive lineman Patrick Mekari to a three-year extension Thursday. The new deal keeps Mekari under contract through the 2024 season. The 24-year-old Mekari has played in 36 games with Baltimore, including 23 starts. "We are excited to sign Patrick Mekari to a three-year contract extension through the 2024 season," Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "Pat is an easy decision. He's tough and gritty, smart, versatile and a five-position player who does everything the right way." The Ravens also activated quarterback Tyler Huntley and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike from the reserve/covid-19 list. Baltimore put offensive lineman Tyre Phillips (knee) on injured reserve.

AUTO RACING

West Coast promoter dies

Deke Houlgate, a longtime West Coast sports publicist whose clients included such auto racing greats as Mario Andretti, Rick Mears, Richard Petty and Johnny Rutherford, has died. He was 91. He died Sunday at his home in Carlsbad north of San Diego of covid-19-related illness, son Greg said Thursday. Houlgate began his career in sports after graduating from the University of Southern California in 1954. He started as a copy boy in the sports department at the Los Angeles Times, and later worked as a general assignment reporter and assistant director of special events at the newspaper. He also worked as a reporter at the Las Vegas Sun and Los Angeles Herald-Examiner. In 1962, Houlgate opened his own public relations firm. He promoted Riverside International Raceway and the early years of the Virginia Slims women's pro tennis tour in Los Angeles. He worked for automotive designer and driver Carroll Shelby. Eventually, he promoted events across motorsports, including Indy car, stock cars, drag racing and motorcycle racing.