100 years ago

Dec. 31, 1921

NEWPORT -- Sheriff George E. Hays and Deputy Charles Hogan captured a still and 500 gallons of mash Thursday afternoon. The still was located at Tupelo, near the Woodruff county line, and was in operation when found by some hunters who notified Newport officers. It was in a thick underbrush. The operators escaped.

50 years ago

Dec. 31, 1971

• The police have charged Melvin Henry Johnson, 23, with armed robbery in the holdup of the 7-11 store at 3301 Fair Park Boulevard the morning of December 22, Lt. Walter E. (Sonny) Simpson, the police public transportation officer, said Thursday. Johnson was being held in city jail in lieu of $10,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled Monday. The store clerk said that two men entered the store about 11 a.m., pulled a gun, and forced her into the back room, then emptied the cash register and fled. Simpson said that Johnson was the only suspect jailed in connection with the robbery.

25 years ago

Dec. 31, 1996

• Nationally, previously owned houses are selling steadily. In Arkansas, the story isn't quite the same. Central Arkansas saw existing house sales dip during November, according to information provided by multiple listing services in the state. The number of previously owned houses sold in Central Arkansas was down 11.8 percent last month compared with sales a year ago, according to information provided by the Central Arkansas Regional Multiple Listing Service. In Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and West Fork, total house sales --new and existing --through Dec. 20 were up 6.9 percent over the same period last year, according to the Northwest Arkansas Multiple Listing Service. Nationally, house sales increased 1.8 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.04 million, the National Association of Realtors said Monday.

10 years ago

Dec. 31, 2011

• Little Rock police were looking for a man Friday night who they say stole a woman's car at gunpoint and then robbed a nearby bank. Police spokesman Lt. Terry Hastings said a man approached a woman and two teenage girls who were getting out of their car at Breckenridge Village shopping center at North Rodney Parham Road and Interstate 430 about 4:40 p.m. He displayed a handgun and demanded the keys to the woman's car, which she surrendered to the gunman. The man drove a short distance to the Regions Bank branch at 800 S. Shackleford Road. He entered and "indicated he was armed" to bank employees, Hastings said. The man then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.