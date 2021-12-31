Penn State is already ahead 2-0





TAMPA, Fla. -- The first major competition of the week went down between the University of Arkansas and Penn State on Thursday.

A battle of the bands took place on Clearwater Beach on a sunny day with a bit of a breeze that attracted hundreds of fans for the Razorbacks and Nittany Lions.

The band battle did not have a "winner," but the tug-of-war competition between the teams' cheerleaders and the key lime pie eating contest did, and the Nittany Lions won them both.

The festivities at the beach across the bay from Tampa included remarks by Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, who received a key to the city from the mayor and multiple Hog calls.

Moored just offshore in the Atlantic Ocean was a boat with a signed turned to shore that read "Hey Tampa, Let's Turn That Damn Jukebox On," a play on Pittman's catch phrase.

A trio of skydivers parachuted down to the beach and a band performed rock standards from groups like John Mellencamp, Tom Petty, Stevie Ray Vaughn and Florida's own Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Fans posed for pictures at a massive sand sculpture with the Outback Bowl logo and the logos for Arkansas and Penn State.

Brown thinking

Arkansas senior cornerback Montaric Brown was asked to reflect on his career, which included a redshirt season, sparse playing time as a freshman and losing teams until this season, and if this might be his final game as a Razorback.

"It's just been a lot of ups and downs, you know but just sticking to it, sticking to the process throughout the different coaching changes," said Brown, the Ashdown product. "You know this is my third coach, so it was pretty rough, but I just stuck to it and just trusting the process and just trusting Coach Pitt [Sam Pittman] and what he had to bring when he got here. So I wouldn't change it if I could change it, but I was just believing in Coach Pitt."

Asked again if this could be his last game, Brown replied, "If it is my last game, I just want to say I gave it my all. But I'm not sure yet."

Dowell logs in

Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains has provided intelligence to the Razorbacks on the Nittany Lions. Loggains served as an analyst for Coach James Franklin from the winter up through June, before being hired by Coach Sam Pittman.

"Coach Loggains spent time at Penn State before he was here," senior tight end Blake Kern said. "He knows all those guys on a personal level. He's been a huge asset to us just telling us little things as far as how they play and who they are.

"Obviously, they're extremely well coached, just like every other program we've played this year. They're very talented in a lot of aspects of their defense. They run and fly around to the ball. I'm anxious to get going with them."

SEC vs. Big Ten

The Arkansas vs. Penn State game in the Outback Bowl will be the third of four matchups between the SEC and the Big Ten during the bowl season.

The matchups started on Thursday with Purdue's 48-45 overtime victory over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl.

On New Year's Eve night, No. 2 Michigan will take on No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl in one of the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Folowing the Razorbacks vs. the Nittany Lions on New Year's Day, Kentucky will take on Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

Outcome switch?

Senior cornerback Montaric Brown didn't guarantee a win over Penn State, but he kind of did when asked about the SEC being 0-4 in bowl games at the time, with Mississippi State pummeled 34-7 by Texas Tech the night before.

"I feel like we're gonna handle business," Brown said. "That's on them. I feel like we don't have the same team as them. We are a different culture team, a strong team, so we're going to have a different outcome."

Bowl gifts

The Razorbacks and Nittany Lions received a nice array of bowl gifts, including Outback Bowl gear like a cap and watch. The big prize is a $400 Amazon gift card, which players can use to purchase about anything.

"It's been very nice, especially for me," Arkansas defensive lineman Eric Gregory said. "I've never been to a bowl game, so it's been nice."

Morris is good

Penn State Coach James Franklin drew a big laugh from the media on Wednesday after Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman was asked how Tyson Morris looked in his first practice at the bowl site since being cleared to travel and participate for an undisclosed issue.

"Well, we needed him back," Pittman said. "His legs looked fresher than the other guys today. He hadn't practiced for a few days."

Franklin, pretending to be writing on a notepad, interjected, "He looked good?"

As the media members laughed, Pittman replied, "I'd leave him wide open.

"I'm just glad that he was able to get back today. He seemed to be excited."

Silver is gold

Jordan Silver, a fifth-year senior from Branson will be Arkansas' deep snapper for the 47th consecutive game.

"I love Jordan," said punter and holder Reid Bauer. "I've been with Jordan for four years now, so we've got a really good friendship.

"He's just such a valuable asset to this team with his consistency that he brings to practice and the games, not only on the field, but to meetings and to workouts in the off-season.

"His leadership is so big. He's just been a great piece to this team all the years he's been here."

Clary invited

Super senior offensive lineman Ty Clary has received an invitation to play in the College Gridiron Showcase, which will be held in Fort Worth from Jan. 8-12.

Clary, a 39-game starter from Fayetteville was introduced as one of the guards and tackles for the game along with Missouri's Michael Maietti, Houston's Kody Russey, Old Dominion's Isaac Weaver, and Wisconsin's Josh Seltzner. Clary, a two-year starter at center for the Razorbacks, started five games this season: Two at right guard and three at right tackle.

Call crew

The ESPN2 broadcast crew scheduled to work the Outback Bowl is Dave Flemming on play-by-play, Rod Gilmore as analyst and Stormy Buonantony as the sideline reporter.









Gallery: Outback Bowl Beach Day







