Penn State's Clifford healthy, 'excited' to play Hogs

TAMPA, Fla. -- In snowy East Lansing, Mich., more than a month ago, Sean Clifford wanted to take a break. After his fifth loss in seven games, the Penn State quarterback was looking forward to the layoff between the regular-season finale at Michigan State and the Nittany Lions' bowl game. He wanted to ease his mind and reset after a physically grueling season.

On Thursday, Clifford stood in the Florida sun at Jesuit High School in Tampa. It was about as far from that evening at Spartan Stadium as one could get. And Clifford has come a ways since then, too.

Earlier this month, Clifford announced that he's returning for his sixth season at Penn State. The Outback Bowl matchup against No. 21 Arkansas on Saturday won't be his college finale. And perhaps most importantly, the Nittany Lions will get a healthy Clifford against the Razorbacks.

"I think that it's huge," Clifford said. "You get that month off and you actually get to rest and recover. Playing in the Big Ten for as long as I have, you learn that you're going to take hits, your body's going to feel some type of way by the end of the season. But being able to really take a full week off, the coaches did a really good job making sure that we had our time off where we could really, like actually, unwind, which I think that that helped me and my teammates a lot. So I'm excited for Saturday now."

Clifford played through pain from the moment he took a hard hit from Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell in the second quarter of the 23-20 loss on Oct. 9 through the 30-27 loss at Michigan State on Nov. 27. Clifford exited in Iowa City with the Nittany Lions leading the Hawkeyes, 17-3, in the second quarter. Penn State lost, and the season was never the same.

Clifford was clearly hobbled two weeks later in the 20-18 nine-overtime loss to Illinois, and while he got stronger as the season went on, he still wasn't the same quarterback as he was during Penn State's 5-0 start. The performances from that run -- his 28 of 32 performance against Auburn, his 401 yards and four touchdowns against Villanova -- seem like a distant memory.

But Clifford is aiming to end his fifth season at Penn State on a high note against Arkansas, and it'll be a little bit of a different supporting cast around him after star wide receiver Jahan Dotson declared for the 2022 NFL Draft and opted out of the bowl game earlier this week. Clifford has faith in the other offensive players on the roster.

"I feel confident as always in this team," Clifford said. "Obviously, you'd love to play one more game with Jahan Dotson. That's my guy, and I know he's going to do great things in the league, but at the same time, I got a lot of trust in the guys here, so I'm really excited ending this year off right."

Penn State will lean on younger wide receivers like sophomores Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith and redshirt freshman Malick Meiga. Washington and Lambert-Smith are more of known quantities after their performances over the past two seasons, but Meiga has been building buzz late in the season and into bowl season.

Clifford called the 6-4, 200-pound Meiga the fastest receiver on the team, and he's flashed that potential on the practice field.

Additionally, Clifford appears set to have a new blindside protector with redshirt freshman Olumuyiwa Fashanu set to start in place of a hobbled Rasheed Walker at left tackle.

"He's an extremely big body, one of the most physically gifted guys that we have on this team, and I think that he's got a lot of potential," Clifford said. "I'm excited for him on Saturday to really show what he's got and also be able to see what's happening, how he plays and then build off of that, just having that game experience because it's a lot different when the lights come on."

First-year offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich's unit struggled at times during the 2021 season, especially in the run game. Clifford stopped using his legs as much after his injury, and it took another element away from the system.

On Saturday, Clifford, Yurcich and the rest of the Penn State offense might be able to offer a bit of a glimpse of what is next for the Nittany Lions offense with Clifford spending his sixth year of college working with Yurcich for a second year.

"I think it's important for his development, being [a] second-year in the system," Yurcich said Thursday. "I think you're going to see a lot more growth from him. Having his leadership around, his work ethic, tremendous impact on the overall team. ... He's an expert at his preparation and how he prepares in-game, how he prepares in the offseason. He's a pro. That's invaluable to us. But I expect him to continue to improve and really looking forward to getting the chance to coach such a great guy for another season."

Clifford has seen plenty. He sat behind Trace McSorley for two years. He led Penn State to an 11-win season and a win in the Cotton Bowl. He experienced the lows of last year's 4-5 season when he was benched. And then this season has had plenty of everything.

The cast around Clifford will change this offseason. Players who came in after him will leave before him. His roommate and classmate, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, is out of eligibility and will move on.

Clifford acknowledged that it's a bit of an unusual situation, given his time at Penn State. But it's also the nature of the beast. He's seen everything entering this Saturday's tilt, and he doesn't let it phase him.

"It's the way this sport goes," Clifford said. "I've seen guys come in and out of this program, I've seen coaches come in and out of this program, so no, it's not that weird."